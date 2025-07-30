Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Starbucks Reports Decline in Global Same-Store Sales

Starbucks Reports Decline in Global Same-Store Sales


2025-07-30 01:39:51
(MENAFN) Starbucks reported a sharper-than-anticipated 2% drop in global same-store sales for the April to June quarter, according to its earnings released Tuesday.

Sales at stores open at least a year in North America also declined by 2% during the same three-month period.

International same-store sales remained unchanged, while the company recorded a 2% rise in China.

Despite challenges, total revenue for the quarter ending June 29 grew 3.8% year-over-year, reaching $9.5 billion.

However, net income took a significant hit—plummeting 47% to $558.3 million for the quarter.

Earnings per share mirrored the profit drop, falling 47.3% from a year ago to $0.49.

The company, which has been among those targeted by protests and boycotts related to Israel’s military actions in Gaza, also marked its sixth straight quarter of declining U.S. same-store sales.

MENAFN30072025000045017169ID1109860479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search