Trump Shortens Deadline for Russia to End War
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Russia now has “10 days from today” to bring its conflict in Ukraine to an end or risk facing American repercussions.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, he announced that the U.S. would impose "tariffs and stuff" should Moscow fail to stop its military actions.
Trump stated, “I don’t know if it’s going to affect Russia, because he wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going, but we’re going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on, it may or may not affect them.”
This remark was clearly directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing skepticism about the impact of economic penalties on the Kremlin's decision-making.
On Monday, Trump had already warned of sanctions and secondary tariffs — punitive measures targeting Russia's business partners — if the war was not ended in “about 10 or 12 days,” which marked a sharp revision from an earlier 50-day ultimatum.
By Tuesday, that deadline was moved up further, now requiring the Kremlin to act by August 8.
Originally, Trump’s 50-day deadline would have extended into early September.
However, his growing frustration with the Kremlin was evident in his more recent statements.
Before a meeting with UK Premier Keir Starmer, Trump voiced his dissatisfaction with Putin, saying he was “very disappointed” that the Russian leader continues to “launch rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever.”
“We’re going to have to look. I’m going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him (for ceasefire with Ukraine) to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer,” Trump concluded, signaling a shift toward more immediate pressure on Moscow.
