Quarterly Activities Report
|Results of Operations
|Quarter Ended
| 30 Jun
2025
| 31 Mar
2025
| 31 Dec
2024
| 30 Sep
2024
| 30 Jun
2024
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|JV: Gross Exploration Expenditure a
|Kharmagtai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,209
|Drill metres b,c
|-
|-
|-
|-
|601
|Gross Exploration Expenditure
|Red Mountain
|23
|30
|42
|97
|929
|Drill metres b,c
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,726
|Sant Tolgoi
|2
|97
|331
|181
|-
|Drill metres
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exploration expenditures capitalised d
|25
|127
|373
|278
|929
|Corporate general and administration e
|6,844
|1,020
|2,104
|1,175
|1,466
|Less JV Operator Overhead recovery f
|( - )
|( - )
|( - )
|(933)
|(1,036)
|Net Corporate general and administration
|6,844
|1,020
|2,104
|242
|430
|a.
|Includes all forms of exploration such as diamond drilling, trenching, hydrology drilling, geophysics, assays and related costs.
|b.
|Reflects invoiced metres paid during the quarter under drilling contract. Physical metres drilled during the quarter may vary due to invoice timing.
|c.
|Excludes metres related to horizontal trenching, hydrological drilling, and shallow geotechnical investigation.
|d.
|Excludes Kharmagtai (Khuiten JV) Gross exploration expenditure no longer consolidated in the Company's results.
|e.
|Includes expenses accrued for June Qtr for Jefferies fees of $3.6M and Bacchus Capital Advisors of $1M in relation to the takeover offer announced by Bastion. Includes tranche 1 of success fee of AUD$753k paid to Jeffries in April 2023 and following tranche 2 AUD$750 accrued Dec 2023, paid April 2024 in relation to completion of Khuiten JV with Zijin.
|f.
|As operator of Khuiten JV, the operator overheads are recoverable in accordance with the Shareholders Joint Venture Agreement.
Financial and Corporate
Capital Structure
On 30 June 2025, the Company had 2,291,211,189 fully paid ordinary shares on issue and approximately A$18.532 million in cash.
During the Quarter, the Company advised that 92,184,000 fully paid ordinary shares were issued to exercising option holders or their nominees following a Change of Control event which resulted in the waiving of all Vesting and Restriction conditions in accordance with the terms of the options issue25.
Equity Funding Arrangements
To assist Xanadu in meeting its corporate and joint venture funding obligations during the Offer period, Bastion and Xanadu entered into a share subscription agreement under which Bastion agreed to subscribe for 286,829,633 Xanadu Shares at an issue price of A$0.06 per share.26
The issue of the Subscription Shares took place on 26 May 2025 and were issued under Xanadu's available placement capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.27 Xanadu received a cash sum of A$17.2 million for the Subscription Shares; and immediately following settlement, Bastion held a relevant interest in 13.04% of Xanadu Shares.
Shareholder Meetings
An Extraordinary General Meeting ( EGM ) was scheduled for 11 April 2025 to vote on the exercise of the 25% put option in respect of Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd and to ratify prior issue of shares. The put option resolution was withdrawn after announcement of exclusivity arrangements with Zijin and extension of the put option exercise period.28
The Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) was held on 22 May 2025, with all resolutions approved by shareholders.29
A second EGM was scheduled for 4 June 2025 to vote on the 25% put option, after conclusion of the exclusivity period with Zijin. This resolution was withdrawn and the EGM was cancelled after completion of the equity placement to Bastion and commencement of the off-market takeover bid period.30
Director Resignation
Subsequent to the Quarter and following sale of Zijin shares into the Offer, Zijin's nominee Shaoyang Shen resigned from the Board of Xanadu.31 Note that Zijin retains its 50% shareholding in the Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, the entity which controls Kharmagtai.
ASX Announcements
This June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report does not contain any information reported in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ( JORC Code, 2012 ).
About Xanadu Mines
Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project.
For further information on Xanadu, please visit: or contact:
| Colin Moorhead
Executive Chairman & Managing Director
E: ...
P: +61 2 8280 7497
| Spencer Cole
Chief Financial & Development Officer
E: ...
P: +61 2 8280 7497
This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Board of Directors.
APPENDIX 1: STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS
MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES REPORTING REQUIREMENTS
The JORC Code, 2012 sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012.
MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES
Mineral Resource Estimates for Kharmagtai were updated during the September 2024 Quarter – please refer to the relevant ASX/TSX Announcement for details32 A Maiden Ore Reserve Estimate was reported in the same Announcement.
MINING ACTIVITIES
There were no mine production or development activities during the June 2025 Quarter.
LIST OF TENEMENTS
Xanadu held licenses for the following tenements during the June 2025 Quarter. No new farm-in or farm-out agreements were entered into during the quarter.
|Project Name
| Tenement
Name
| Beneficial
Ownership
Start of Quarter
| Beneficial Ownership End
of Quarter
|Location
|Sant Tolgoi
|Sant Tolgoi
|0%
|0%33,34
|Mongolia, Zavkhan Province
|Red Mountain
|Red Mountain
|100%
|100%
|Mongolia, Dornogobi province, Saikhandulaan soum
|Kharmagtai
|Kharmagtai
|38.25%35
|38.25%
|Mongolia, Umnugobi province, Tsogttsetsii soum
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code, 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012 and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
RELATED PARTIES
As set out in section 6.1 of the attached Appendix 5B, Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report, payments made to related parties and their associates was approx. $844,173 in the June 2025 Quarter. The amounts relate to salary, superannuation and bonus payments to Directors; legal fees paid to HopgoodGanim Lawyers (a company associated with Xanadu Non-Executive Director Michele Muscillo) for legal services including support to the merger & acquisition activity; rent paid to Xanadu Executive Director Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren in relation to Xanadu's Ulaanbaatar office; and rent fees paid to Colin Moorhead & Associates (a company associated with Xanadu's Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Colin Moorhead) in relation to a share of Xanadu's Melbourne office .
COPPER EQUIVALENT CALCULATIONS
The copper equivalent ( eCu, CuEq ) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied.
Copper equivalent grade values were calculated using the formula: CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.60049 * 0.86667.
Where Cu - copper grade (%); Au - gold grade (g/t); 0.60049 - conversion factor (gold to copper); 0.86667 - relative recovery of gold to copper (86.67%).
The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price 3.4 $/lb; Gold price 1400 $/oz; Copper recovery 90%; Gold recovery 78%; Relative recovery of gold to copper = 78% / 90% = 86.67%.
FORWARD ‐ LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are 'forward‐looking statements' that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These 'forward-looking statements' are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.
Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) and Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX ). The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
All 'forward‐looking statements' made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that 'forward‐looking statements' are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on 'forward‐looking statements' due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information, please visit the Xanadu Mines web site .
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly cash flow report
|Name of entity
|Xanadu Mines Ltd
|ABN
|Quarter ended (“current quarter”)
|92 114 249 026
|30 June 2025
|Consolidated statement of cash flows
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Year to date
(6 months)
$A'000
|1.
|Cash flows from operating activities
|-
|-
|1.1
|Receipts from customers
|1.2
|Payments for
|-
|-
|(a) exploration & evaluation
|(b) development
|-
|-
|(c) production
|-
|-
|(d) staff costs
|(1,045)
|(1,893)
|(e) administration and corporate costs
|(1,373)
|(2,355)
|1.3
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|-
|-
|1.4
|Interest received
|63
|91
|1.5
|Interest and other costs of finance paid
|(5)
|(15)
|1.6
|Income taxes paid
|-
|-
|1.7
|Government grants and tax incentives
|-
|-
|1.8
|Other (provide details if material)
|-
|-
|1.9
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
|(2,321)
|(4,133)
|2.
|Cash flows from investing activities
|-
|-
|2.1
|Payments to acquire or for:
|(a) entities
|(b) tenements
|-
|-
|(c) property, plant and equipment
|(39)
|(39)
|(d) exploration & evaluation
|(26)
|(153)
|(e) investments – Khuiten JV Share Subscription
|-
|(1,689)
|(f) other non-current assets
|-
|-
|2.2
|Proceeds from the disposal of:
|-
|-
|(a) entities
|(b) tenements
|-
|-
|(c) property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|(d) investments
|-
|-
|(e) other non-current assets
|-
|-
|2.3
|Cash flows from loans to other entities
|-
|-
|2.4
|Dividends received (see note 3)
|-
|-
|2.5
| Other (provide details if material)
Loans to Khuiten Metals Joint Venture
|-
|(251)
|2.6
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|(65)
|(2,132)
|3.
|Cash flows from financing activities
|17,210
|18,668
|3.1
|Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)
|3.2
|Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
|-
|-
|3.3
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|-
|-
|3.4
|Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities
|-
|-
|3.5
|Proceeds from borrowings
|-
|-
|3.6
|Repayment of borrowings
|(18)
|(33)
|3.7
|Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|-
|-
|3.8
|Dividends paid
|-
|-
|3.9
|Other (provide details if material)
|-
|-
|3.10
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|17,192
|18,635
|4.
|Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|4.1
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|3,726
|6,162
|4.2
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
|(2,360)
|(4,172)
|4.3
|Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
|(26)
|(2,093)
|4.4
|Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|17,192
|18,635
|4.5
|Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|0
|0
|4.6
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|18,532
|18,532
|5.
| Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
| Current quarter
$A'000
| Previous quarter
$A'000
|5.1
|Bank balances
|6,532
|1,726
|5.2
|Call deposits
|12,000
|2,000
|5.3
|Bank overdrafts
|-
|-
|5.4
|Other (provide details)
|-
|-
|5.5
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|18,532
|3,726
|6.
|Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
| Current quarter
$A'000
|6.1
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1
|844
|6.2
|Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2
|-
|Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
|7.
| Financing facilities
Note: the term“facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
| Total facility amount at quarter end
$A'000
| Amount drawn at quarter end
$A'000
|7.1
|Loan facilities
|-
|-
|7.2
|Credit standby arrangements
|-
|-
|7.3
|Other (please specify) Motor vehicles leases Mongolia
|219
|219
|7.4
|Total financing facilities
|219
|219
|7.5
|Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
|-
|7.6
|Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
|NA
|8.
|Estimated cash available for future operating activities
|$A'000
|8.1
|Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
|(2,321
|)
|8.2
|(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))
|(26
|)
|8.3
|Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
|(2,347
|)
|8.4
|Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
|18,532
|8.5
|Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
|-
|8.6
|Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
|18,532
|8.7
|Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)
|7.90
|Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as“N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.
|8.8
|If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
|8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
|Answer: NA
|8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
|Answer: NA
|8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
|Answer: NA
|Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement
1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date: 29 July 2025
Authorised by the Board
(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)
|Notes
|1.
| This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
|2.
| If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
|3.
|Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
|4.
| If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here:“By the [name of board committee – e.g. Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here:“By the Disclosure Committee”.
|5.
|If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
1 ASX/TSX Announcement 25 July 2025 – Notice of Compulsory Acquisition
2 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 April 2025 – EGM Update, Exclusivity Arrangements with Zijin
3 ASX/TSX Announcement 5 May 2025 – Update to Zijin Put Option and Exclusivity Arrangements
4 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 May 2025 – Recommended A$0.08 Per Share Cash Offer
5 ASX/TSX Announcement 26 May 2025 – Withdrawal of Put Option and Cancellation of EGM
6 ASX/TSX Announcement 24 June 2025 – Takeover Offer for Xanadu Declared Unconditional
7 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 July 2025 – Acceptance Update
8 ASX/TSX Announcement 25 July 2025 – Notice of Compulsory Acquisition
9 ASX/TSX Announcement 24 July 2025 – Takeover Offer for Xanadu – Extension of the Offer Period
10 ASX/TSX Announcement 11 July 2025 – Non-Executive Director Resignation Shaoyang Shen
11 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 April 2025 – EGM Update – Exclusivity Arrangements with Zijin
12 ASX/TSX Announcement 5 May 2025 – Update to Zijin Put Option and Exclusivity Arrangements
13 ASX/TSX Announcement 26 May 2025 - Withdrawal of Put Option Resolution and Cancellation of EGM
14 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 May 2025 – Recommended A$0.08 Per Share Cash Offer
15 ASX/TSX Announcement 27 May 2025 – Bidder's Statement – Bastion Mining Pte Ltd
16 ASX/TSX Announcement 27 May 2025 – Target's Statement – Accept Bastion Takeover Offer
17 ASX/TSX Announcement 17 June 2025 – Material Update on Off-Market Takeover Offer – Acceptance by Zijin Mining Group
18 ASX/TSX Announcement 24 June 2025 – Takeover Offer for Xanadu declared Unconditional
19 ASX/TSX Announcement 24 June 2025 – Supplementary Target's Statement
20 ASX/TSX Announcement 27 May 2025 – Bidder's Statement – Bstion Mining Pte Ltd
21 The Takeover Board Committee comprises all Xanadu Directors as at the date of this announcement other than Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren and Zijin's representative, Shaoyang Shen.
22 ASX/TSX Announcement 27 May 2025 – Target's Statement – Accept Bastion Takeover Offer
23 ASX/TSX Announcement 24 July 2025 – Takeover Offer for Xanadu – Extension of the Offer Period
24 ASX/TSX Announcement 25 July 2025 – Notice of Compulsory Acquisition
25 ASX/TSX Announcement 20 May 2025 – Cleansing Notice
26 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 May 2025 – Recommended A$0.08 per share cash offer
27 ASX/TSX Announcement 26 May 2025 – Application for Quotation of Securities
28 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 April 2025 – Update on Extraordinary General Meeting – Extension of Zijin Put Option and Exclusivity Arrangements
29 ASX/TSX Announcement 22 May 2025 – Results of Annual General Meeting
30 ASX/TSX Announcement 26 May 2025 – Withdrawal of Put Option Resolution and Cancellation of EGM
31 ASX/TSX Announcement 11 July 2025 – Non-Executive Director Resignation Shaoyang Shen
32 ASX/TSX Announcement 14 October 2024 – Kharmagtai Maiden Ore Reserve, Updated Mineral Resource
33 Currently earning into 51% equity in Sant Tolgoi project by spending US$1M over 24 months commencing 22 January 2024
34 ASX/TSX Announcement 22 January 2024 – Xanadu Enters into New Magmatic Copper and Nickel Sulphide Project
35 38.25% represents 50% of Khuiten Metals via the Khuiten JV with Zijin. Khuiten Metals controls Kharmagtai and holds 76.5% of the Kharmagtai mining lease.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .
