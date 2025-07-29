Allen Masri, Founder Of Safe Money Income & Insurance Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Overcoming The Fear Of Outliving Your Money

Allen Masri discusses overcoming the fear of outliving your money

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, host Mike Saunders welcomes back Allen Masri, founder of Safe Money Income and Insurance, to discuss the pressing concern of outliving one's money in retirement. Allen emphasizes that this fear is widespread among retirees, but he reassures listeners that it can be overcome with proper planning and a positive mindset. He outlines key strategies for creating a solid retirement plan, which includes assessing income sources, monthly expenses, and the longevity of savings. Allen highlights the importance of building guaranteed income streams through options like Social Security, pensions, and fixed index annuities with lifetime guaranteed income riders.

One of the most significant fears retirees' faces is the possibility of outliving their money. This concern can lead to anxiety and stress, but with the right planning and mindset, it can be mitigated. Here are some strategies to help retirees ensure they have a guaranteed income throughout their retirement years.

1. Create a Solid Retirement Plan

The foundation of overcoming the fear of outliving your money starts with a comprehensive retirement plan. This plan should include:

Income Sources: Identify all potential income sources, such as Social Security, pensions, and retirement accounts (401(k)s, IRAs).

Monthly Expenses: Calculate your expected monthly expenses in retirement, taking into account lifestyle changes, such as increased travel or spending time with family.

Longevity of Savings: Assess how long your savings need to last based on your life expectancy and desired lifestyle.

2. Build Guaranteed IncomeTo reduce reliance on savings, retirees should focus on establishing guaranteed income sources. These can include:

Social Security: A reliable source of income that most retirees can count on.

Pensions: For those fortunate enough to have them, pensions provide a steady income stream.

Fixed Index Annuities: These financial products can offer lifetime guaranteed income riders, ensuring a steady paycheck for life.

3. Work with a Trusted AdvisorEngaging with a financial advisor can be invaluable. A trusted advisor can help retirees:

Avoid common financial mistakes.

Adjust their retirement plan as life circumstances change.

Ensure that their money is working efficiently and effectively.

4. Stay FlexibleLife is unpredictable, and being adaptable can help retirees stretch their resources. This flexibility can involve:

Adjusting spending habits based on income changes.

Modifying investment strategies as market conditions fluctuate.

Being open to lifestyle changes that can help manage expenses.

5. Focus on Controllable FactorsWhile retirees cannot predict market fluctuations or their exact lifespan, they can control certain aspects of their financial situation:

Budgeting: Keeping a close eye on spending and making necessary adjustments.

Risk Management: Understanding and managing investment risks to protect their savings.

Financial Habits: Developing good financial habits that promote long-term stability.



For many retirees, there is often a gap between their guaranteed income (from Social Security and pensions) and their desired lifestyle. To fill this gap, retirees can utilize their 401(k) or IRA plans effectively.

Allen shared: “I offer a three step strategy which includes analyzing the clients current financial situation .providing them with a financial map to guide them through the whole process, and inform them of different options available that can provide the client with a financial product that offer guaranteed growth to hedge against inflation, a safety of principle from any market down turns and a life time income that can't be outlived to meet their short and long-term financial goals”

The fear of outliving one's money in retirement is a common concern, but it can be addressed through careful planning and strategic financial management. By creating a solid retirement plan, building guaranteed income sources, working with a trusted advisor, and staying flexible, retirees can enjoy their golden years with greater peace of mind.

About Allen Masri

Allen Masri's wife, and 2 children have called sunny South Florida home for 55 years. As a federal employee benefits consultant and previous host of the Safe Money Income Retirement radio show, Allen is a financial educator who has helped people from all walks of life to be well prepared for their retirement years. Allen has made it his mission to educate retirees and those nearing retirement to achieve a secure financial future by protecting their hard-earned money from losses, fees, and inflation. Not one of his clients has ever lost a penny due to market downturns.

Disclaimer: This material is for educational purposes only and not meant for any financial or tax advise.

