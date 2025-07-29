Axonius Acquires Medical Device Security Specialist Cynerio For More Than $100 Million To Target Healthcare Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Move enables $2.6 billion cybersecurity unicorn to secure connected medical devices and protect patient care

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in cyber asset intelligence, today announced that it has acquired Cynerio , a pioneer in medical device security for more than $100 million in a cash and stock transaction.

The acquisition looks to address a critical challenge for healthcare providers, where the proliferation of connected medical devices has created a vast and unprotected attack surface. These specialized assets, essential to patient care, have historically been invisible to traditional security tools, creating significant risk to both patient safety and hospital operations.

“Hospitals have been operating with a massive digital security blind spot,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius.“The very devices essential for patient care, from infusion pumps to MRI machines, have been completely invisible to cybersecurity teams, creating a dangerous, unprotected attack surface. This acquisition will help end that.”

Sysman added,“By integrating Cynerio's deep clinical expertise with Axonius asset intelligence, we can offer healthcare providers what they've been asking for: a single source of truth capable of securing their entire clinical environment.”

“At Advocate Health , we operate at the intersection of clinical innovation and enterprise complexity and that means navigating a threat landscape that touches every connected asset,” said Rasu Shrestha, MD, MBA, executive vice president and chief innovation and commercialization officer, Advocate Health, and chairman of the board at Cynerio.“For years, Axonius has been instrumental in helping us streamline security operations across our IT ecosystem. That visibility, however, stopped at the clinical device network. The addition of Cynerio's pioneering approach to connected medical devices promises to give us that same level of clarity for our medical devices-closing visibility gaps that attackers increasingly exploit and enabling faster, more confident action to protect patient safety.”









Today's news represents a significant shift in the healthcare cybersecurity landscape. The acquisition was driven by a shared understanding that securing medical devices in a silo is no longer sufficient. Both companies recognized a growing customer demand for a single, unified platform to manage and secure the entire clinical environment-from traditional IT infrastructure to connected medical devices. By combining Axonius' asset intelligence platform with Cynerio's deep medical device expertise, the company is positioned to meet the immediate needs of hospitals while setting the foundation for broader Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security.

As part of the acquisition, Cynerio co-founder and CEO, Leon Lerman, will join Axonius as senior vice president. Co-founder Daniel Brodie will join the Office of the CTO. The Cynerio team joins Axonius to accelerate the company's expansion into the healthcare market. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Read more about “The Hidden Side of Healthcare: Why We're Acquiring Cynerio” in a blog post by Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius.

About Cynerio:

Cynerio has one simple goal-to secure every medical device in healthcare environments. With capabilities ranging from microsegmentation and improved device insight to identifying exposed ePHI and stopping ransomware, Cynerio provides the technology and expertise needed to protect hospitals from a variety of cyberattacks.

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization's IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at .

Media Contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at