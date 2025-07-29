Interdigital And Samsung Conclude Arbitration And Announce New License Agreement
“We welcome the conclusion of the arbitration process and our agreement with Samsung,” commented Julia Mattis, Interim Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital.“Samsung is one of our longest licensees and I am delighted that we have been able to continue our long-term partnership.”
Samsung's previous license to InterDigital's portfolio of cellular wireless and video technologies expired December 31, 2022. The two companies announced in January 2023 that they would enter into binding arbitration to determine the final terms of a new agreement.
InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.
