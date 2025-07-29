EPWK HOLDINGS LTD. Announces Receipt Of Deficiency Letters From The Nasdaq Stock Market
The letters do not immediately impact the listing or trading of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company intends to actively monitor the market value and bid price of its securities and will consider all available options to regain compliance within the applicable compliance periods.
About EPWK HOLDINGS LTD.
The Company connects businesses with outstanding talent through an innovative and efficient integrated crowdsourcing platform, providing creative transaction services for small and medium-sized enterprises and suppliers. The Company was founded by Huang Guohua, former chief reporter of Fujian Daily Press Group, and conducts its operations through its subsidiaries and contractual arrangements with the variable interest entity in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website:
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or current expectations, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the Company's plans or expectations to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements and the potential impact of the deficiency notices.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, general economic and market conditions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this section and in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, except as required by law.
