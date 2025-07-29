HMI & PSI - Announce Strategic Alliance To Provide Advanced Materials & Innovative Engineering Solutions For Global Mining & Strategic Infrastructure Sectors

The HMI Company (Manitowoc WI) and The PSI Group of Companies (Saskatoon SK) are leveraging their leading technological and industrial strengths to provide the global mining, utilities and strategic infrastructure sectors new, advanced products and associated, state-of-the-art engineering solutions. HMI, an innovation-driven company which formulates and manufactures specialized industrial polyurethane products, and the PSI Group of Companies, a leader in customized engineering solutions for mining and civil engineering sectors, are jointly developing and marketing customized products integrated with advanced engineered systems and specialized training.

The focus of this alliance is threefold: customized products, advanced engineering solutions and specialized training. This alliance is providing policy makers and the private sector with advanced engineered solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency, sustainability and safety across strategic sectors, including mining, utilities and big infrastructure. This alliance is providing products, services and solutions worldwide.

Both firms are highly specialized in their respective sectors and are highly complementary. When integrated, the combined experience, expertise and advanced technologies of PSI and HMI aim to increase global market share through joint solution-oriented systems.

HMI President, Jeff Cvetezar, explains: "We are delighted to partner with PSI. The combined research and development power of our two entities will allow for the creation of custom solutions for really complex project challenges; with an emphasis on speed and state-of-the-art quality. We are particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage technology within the PSISuite3D engineering system. It is unmatched in planning and modeling products and projects to meet evolving and urgent industrial and environmental needs."

Dr. Curtis Berthelot, P. Eng., President of the PSI Group of Companies, explains: "I am really bullish about this Strategic Alliance with HMI for the benefit of both public policy makers and private sector industries. After testing HMI's products, our specialized laboratory systems reveal that HMI's innovations have unique strength, stiffness, climatic durability, flexibility and resiliency. When combined with our advanced engineered structural systems, the next generation of these products can be a game changer in mining, utilities and strategic infrastructure projects, such as transportation and economic corridors, highways, airport runways as well as railbeds."

The combined HMI & PSI technical teams will be developing new products and partnering to establish specialized training programs focused on both public and private entities.

Rielle Haichert, P. Eng., PSI Vice President adds, "A primary benefit of this Strategic Alliance to the marketplace will be the creation of a whole new category of expansive products developed through mechanistic engineering. These are focused on geotechnical and geological structural applications. Essentially, these advanced products provide a significant advancement in expansive foam technologies which will assist engineers in designing, building and sustaining enhanced strategic infrastructure, including economic corridors and mines."

The HMI & PSI alliance will begin to fulfill its mission by jointly participating in the 79th Midwestern Legislative Conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from July 27-30. At this event involving policymakers, as well as industry leaders from Canada and the USA representatives of both companies will share insights and formalize their alliance.

HMI has been providing quality construction material and equipment to the market since 1974. Its customers and its own contracting division have performed hundreds of thousands of successful projects for: government, commercial entities and residential homeowners.

The PSI Group of Companies has been serving communities and industries across North America and around the world since 1998. PSI is built on a corporate commitment to scientific and technical innovation for quality designs that are safe and efficient for construction while being environmentally sustainable. PSI continuously develops for sustainable solutions that are socially as well as economically responsible.