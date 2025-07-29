Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Real estate properties:
|
|
|
|
Land and land improvements
|
$ 152,887
|
|
$ 149,501
|
Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles
|
1,004,616
|
|
996,104
|
Personal property
|
809
|
|
326
|
Total real estate properties
|
1,158,312
|
|
1,145,931
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
(262,961)
|
|
(242,609)
|
Total real estate properties, net
|
895,351
|
|
903,322
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,863
|
|
4,384
|
Assets held for sale
|
5,465
|
|
6,755
|
Other assets, net
|
60,613
|
|
78,102
|
Total assets
|
$ 966,292
|
|
$ 992,563
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Debt, net
|
$ 500,077
|
|
$ 485,955
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
13,944
|
|
14,289
|
Other liabilities, net
|
14,451
|
|
16,354
|
Total liabilities
|
528,472
|
|
516,598
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000 shares authorized; 28,368 and 28,242 shares
|
284
|
|
282
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
712,498
|
|
704,524
|
Cumulative net income
|
74,709
|
|
85,675
|
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|
9,121
|
|
17,631
|
Cumulative dividends
|
(358,792)
|
|
(332,147)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
437,820
|
|
475,965
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 966,292
|
|
$ 992,563
|
|
The Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.
|
COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental income
|
$ 30,128
|
|
$ 27,905
|
|
$ 59,858
|
|
$ 56,247
|
Other operating interest
|
(1,043)
|
|
(389)
|
|
(695)
|
|
602
|
|
29,085
|
|
27,516
|
|
59,163
|
|
56,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating
|
5,585
|
|
5,572
|
|
11,680
|
|
11,363
|
General and administrative
|
10,559
|
|
4,760
|
|
15,659
|
|
9,314
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
10,879
|
|
10,792
|
|
21,822
|
|
21,054
|
|
27,023
|
|
21,124
|
|
49,161
|
|
41,731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on sale, net of impairments of real estate assets
|
640
|
|
(140)
|
|
640
|
|
(140)
|
Interest expense
|
(6,592)
|
|
(5,986)
|
|
(12,944)
|
|
(11,048)
|
Credit loss reserve
|
(8,672)
|
|
(11,000)
|
|
(8,672)
|
|
(11,000)
|
Interest and other income, net
|
5
|
|
307
|
|
8
|
|
308
|
|
(14,619)
|
|
(16,819)
|
|
(20,968)
|
|
(21,880)
|
NET LOSS
|
$ (12,557)
|
|
$ (10,427)
|
|
$ (10,966)
|
|
$ (6,762)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per common share - Basic
|
$ (0.50)
|
|
$ (0.42)
|
|
$ (0.47)
|
|
$ (0.31)
|
Net loss per common share - Diluted
|
$ (0.50)
|
|
$ (0.42)
|
|
$ (0.47)
|
|
$ (0.31)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING-BASIC
|
26,803
|
|
26,479
|
|
26,768
|
|
26,388
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING-DILUTED
|
26,803
|
|
26,479
|
|
26,768
|
|
26,388
|
(1) General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, included severance and transition-related expenses
|
|
The Consolidated Statements of Operations do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.
|
COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net loss
|
$ (12,557)
|
|
$ (10,427)
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
10,861
|
|
10,895
|
Gains on sale, net of impairments of real estate assets
|
(640)
|
|
140
|
Credit loss reserve (3)
|
8,672
|
|
11,000
|
Total adjustments
|
18,893
|
|
22,035
|
FFO (1)(2)(3)
|
$ 6,336
|
|
$ 11,608
|
Straight-line rent
|
(1,184)
|
|
204
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,531
|
|
2,469
|
Accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation (4)
|
4,591
|
|
-
|
Severance and transition related expenses(4)
|
1,311
|
|
-
|
AFFO (1)(2)
|
$ 13,585
|
|
$ 14,281
|
FFO per Common Share-Diluted (1)(2)
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.43
|
AFFO per Common Share-Diluted (1)(2)
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.53
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (5)
|
27,011
|
|
26,791
|
|
|
(1)
|
Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events.
The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO is an operating performance measure adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO.
In addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share. The Company defines AFFO as FFO, excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded, excluding straight-line rent and the amortization of stock-based compensation, and including or excluding other non-cash items from time to time. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition.
FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.
|
(2)
|
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reversed interest related to a geriatric behavioral hospital tenant totaling approximately $1.7 million, resulting in a reduction of FFO and AFFO per diluted share of approximately $0.06. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reversed rent and interest related to this geriatric behavioral hospital tenant totaling approximately $3.2 million, including straight-line rent of approximately $0.9 million, resulting in a reduction of FFO per diluted share of approximately $0.12. AFFO, which adds back straight-line rent, was reduced by approximately $0.09 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2024.
|
(3)
|
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a credit loss reserve on its notes related to a geriatric behavioral hospital tenant totaling approximately $8.7 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded an $11.0 million credit loss reserve related to its notes receivable with this geriatric behavioral hospital tenant. Because these notes are incidental to the Company's main business, the Company added back these reserves in its calculations of FFO and AFFO.
|
(4)
|
During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded severance and transition-related charges totaling approximately $5.9 million, including non-cash accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation of approximately $4.6 million which reduced FFO per diluted common share by approximately $0.22.
|
(5)
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share. Restricted stock awards and time-based RSUs are included in the calculation of weighted average common shares outstanding to the extent that they are dilutive. Performance-based RSUs are included in the calculation of weighted average common shares outstanding to the extent that they are in-the-money as of the end of the reporting period and are dilutive.
CONTACT: Bill Monroe, 615-771-3052
