Garmin Acquires MYLAPS, A Leading Sports Timing Company

Acquisition adds performance tracking and race management solutions

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ) has acquired MYLAPS, a leading Dutch provider of integrated timing, live tracking and performance analysis tools that helps create the ultimate sports experience for millions of athletes and spectators. With operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, MYLAPS supports elite brands and race management companies around the world with easy-to-use data-driven technology solutions for running, cycling, motor sports and equine competitions.

"We are excited to bring MYLAPS and their trusted timing technologies into the Garmin family and believe the combination will transform the competitive experience for our passionate customers. Together, we look forward to setting a new standard for performance-focused training and race-day technology."

-Brad Trenkle, Garmin Co-Chief Operating Officer

"Since 1982, MYLAPS has been a global leader in sports technology, inventing automatic sports timing and revolutionizing how athletes, racers and events measure performance. We are excited to team up with Garmin to bring unparalleled training, timing and event management solutions to its extensive global community of performance-minded customers."

-Camiel Slaats, MYLAPS Managing Director

MYLAPS is headquartered in Haarlem, the Netherlands, and globally employs more than 200 full-time associates. Financial terms will not be disclosed.

