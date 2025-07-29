Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues and other income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
$ 832,788
|
|
$ 734,798
|
|
$ 736,186
|
|
$ 1,568,974
|
|
$ 1,468,502
|
Investment income (loss)
|
|
6,129
|
|
8,181
|
|
6,596
|
|
12,725
|
|
18,382
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
838,917
|
|
742,979
|
|
742,782
|
|
1,581,699
|
|
1,486,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and other deductions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs
|
|
488,881
|
|
440,225
|
|
447,300
|
|
936,181
|
|
877,302
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
82,726
|
|
62,154
|
|
68,506
|
|
151,232
|
|
123,905
|
Research and engineering
|
|
12,722
|
|
14,362
|
|
14,035
|
|
26,757
|
|
28,225
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
175,061
|
|
160,141
|
|
154,638
|
|
329,699
|
|
317,826
|
Interest expense
|
|
56,081
|
|
51,493
|
|
54,326
|
|
110,407
|
|
101,872
|
Gain on bargain purchase
|
|
(3,500)
|
|
-
|
|
(112,999)
|
|
(116,499)
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
|
6,074
|
|
12,079
|
|
44,790
|
|
50,864
|
|
28,187
|
Total costs and other deductions
|
|
818,045
|
|
740,454
|
|
670,596
|
|
1,488,641
|
|
1,477,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
20,872
|
|
2,525
|
|
72,186
|
|
93,058
|
|
9,567
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
23,077
|
|
15,554
|
|
15,007
|
|
38,084
|
|
31,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(2,205)
|
|
(13,029)
|
|
57,179
|
|
54,974
|
|
(22,031)
|
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
(28,705)
|
|
(19,226)
|
|
(24,191)
|
|
(52,896)
|
|
(44,557)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors
|
|
$ (30,910)
|
|
$ (32,255)
|
|
$ 32,988
|
|
$ 2,078
|
|
$ (66,588)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ (2.71)
|
|
$ (4.29)
|
|
$ 2.35
|
|
$ (1.01)
|
|
$ (8.83)
|
Diluted
|
|
$ (2.71)
|
|
$ (4.29)
|
|
$ 2.18
|
|
$ (1.01)
|
|
$ (8.83)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
14,083
|
|
9,207
|
|
10,460
|
|
12,271
|
|
9,191
|
Diluted
|
|
14,083
|
|
9,207
|
|
11,671
|
|
12,271
|
|
9,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 248,459
|
|
$ 218,057
|
|
$ 206,345
|
|
$ 454,804
|
|
$ 439,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 73,398
|
|
$ 57,916
|
|
$ 51,707
|
|
$ 125,105
|
|
$ 121,244
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
$ 387,355
|
|
$ 404,109
|
|
$ 397,299
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
537,071
|
|
549,626
|
|
387,970
|
Other current assets
|
|
272,465
|
|
245,083
|
|
214,268
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,196,891
|
|
1,198,818
|
|
999,537
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
3,063,033
|
|
3,074,789
|
|
2,830,957
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
778,739
|
|
776,077
|
|
673,807
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 5,038,663
|
|
$ 5,049,684
|
|
$ 4,504,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
$ 364,846
|
|
$ 375,440
|
|
321,030
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
304,599
|
|
292,205
|
|
250,887
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
669,445
|
|
667,645
|
|
571,917
|
Long-term debt
|
|
2,672,820
|
|
2,685,169
|
|
2,505,217
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
249,728
|
|
251,493
|
|
220,829
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,591,993
|
|
3,604,307
|
|
3,297,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
|
|
806,342
|
|
795,643
|
|
785,091
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
307,984
|
|
342,660
|
|
134,996
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
332,344
|
|
307,074
|
|
286,251
|
Total equity
|
|
640,328
|
|
649,734
|
|
421,247
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 5,038,663
|
|
$ 5,049,684
|
|
$ 4,504,301
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT REPORTING
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except rig activity)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Drilling
|
|
$ 255,438
|
|
$ 259,723
|
|
$ 230,746
|
|
$ 486,184
|
|
$ 531,712
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
384,970
|
|
356,733
|
|
381,718
|
|
766,688
|
|
706,092
|
|
Drilling Solutions
|
|
170,283
|
|
82,961
|
|
93,179
|
|
263,462
|
|
158,535
|
|
Rig Technologies (1)
|
|
36,527
|
|
49,546
|
|
44,165
|
|
80,692
|
|
99,702
|
|
Other reconciling items (2)
|
|
(14,430)
|
|
(14,165)
|
|
(13,622)
|
|
(28,052)
|
|
(27,539)
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
$ 832,788
|
|
$ 734,798
|
|
$ 736,186
|
|
$ 1,568,974
|
|
$ 1,468,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA: (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Drilling
|
|
$ 101,821
|
|
$ 114,020
|
|
$ 92,711
|
|
$ 194,532
|
|
$ 234,423
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
117,658
|
|
106,371
|
|
115,486
|
|
233,144
|
|
208,869
|
|
Drilling Solutions
|
|
76,501
|
|
32,468
|
|
40,853
|
|
117,354
|
|
64,255
|
|
Rig Technologies (1)
|
|
5,174
|
|
7,330
|
|
5,563
|
|
10,737
|
|
14,131
|
|
Other reconciling items (4)
|
|
(52,695)
|
|
(42,132)
|
|
(48,268)
|
|
(100,963)
|
|
(82,608)
|
|
Total adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 248,459
|
|
$ 218,057
|
|
$ 206,345
|
|
$ 454,804
|
|
$ 439,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Drilling
|
|
$ 39,788
|
|
$ 45,085
|
|
$ 31,599
|
|
$ 71,387
|
|
$ 95,614
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
36,051
|
|
23,672
|
|
32,958
|
|
69,009
|
|
46,148
|
|
Drilling Solutions
|
|
50,365
|
|
27,319
|
|
32,913
|
|
83,278
|
|
54,212
|
|
Rig Technologies (1)
|
|
1,721
|
|
4,860
|
|
4,335
|
|
6,056
|
|
9,069
|
|
Other reconciling items (4)
|
|
(54,527)
|
|
(43,020)
|
|
(50,098)
|
|
(104,625)
|
|
(83,799)
|
|
Total adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 73,398
|
|
$ 57,916
|
|
$ 51,707
|
|
$ 125,105
|
|
$ 121,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rig activity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Rigs Working: (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower 48
|
|
62.4
|
|
68.7
|
|
60.6
|
|
61.5
|
|
70.3
|
|
Other US
|
|
10.0
|
|
6.3
|
|
7.6
|
|
8.8
|
|
6.5
|
|
U.S. Drilling
|
|
72.4
|
|
75.0
|
|
68.2
|
|
70.3
|
|
76.8
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
85.9
|
|
84.4
|
|
85.0
|
|
85.4
|
|
82.7
|
|
Total average rigs working
|
|
158.3
|
|
159.4
|
|
153.2
|
|
155.7
|
|
159.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower 48
|
|
$ 33,466
|
|
$ 35,334
|
|
$ 34,546
|
|
$ 33,995
|
|
$ 35,402
|
|
Other US
|
|
71,814
|
|
68,008
|
|
61,361
|
|
67,306
|
|
66,135
|
|
U.S. Drilling (10)
|
|
38,761
|
|
38,076
|
|
37,557
|
|
38,180
|
|
38,020
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
49,263
|
|
46,469
|
|
49,895
|
|
49,575
|
|
46,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower 48
|
|
$ 13,902
|
|
$ 15,598
|
|
$ 14,276
|
|
$ 14,085
|
|
$ 15,809
|
|
Other US
|
|
32,073
|
|
38,781
|
|
30,374
|
|
31,340
|
|
36,912
|
|
U.S. Drilling (10)
|
|
16,411
|
|
17,544
|
|
16,084
|
|
16,253
|
|
17,607
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
17,534
|
|
16,050
|
|
17,421
|
|
17,478
|
|
16,056
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
|
|
|
(4)
|
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.
|
|
|
(5)
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
|
|
|
(6)
|
Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.
|
|
|
(7)
|
Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
|
|
|
(8)
|
Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.
|
|
|
(9)
|
Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.
|
|
|
(10)
|
The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
BASIC EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (numerator):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss), net of tax
|
$
|
(2,205)
|
|
$
|
(13,029)
|
|
$
|
57,179
|
|
$
|
54,974
|
|
$
|
(22,031)
|
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
(28,705)
|
|
|
(19,226)
|
|
|
(24,191)
|
|
|
(52,896)
|
|
|
(44,557)
|
Less: distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shareholders
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,177)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
|
|
(7,264)
|
|
|
(7,283)
|
|
|
(7,184)
|
|
|
(14,448)
|
|
|
(14,566)
|
Numerator for basic earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic
|
$
|
(38,174)
|
|
$
|
(39,538)
|
|
$
|
24,627
|
|
$
|
(12,370)
|
|
$
|
(81,154)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic
|
|
14,083
|
|
|
9,207
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
12,271
|
|
|
9,191
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Basic
|
$
|
(2.71)
|
|
$
|
(4.29)
|
|
$
|
2.35
|
|
$
|
(1.01)
|
|
$
|
(8.83)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DILUTED EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic
|
$
|
(38,174)
|
|
$
|
(39,538)
|
|
$
|
24,627
|
|
$
|
(12,370)
|
|
$
|
(81,154)
|
Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of unvested shareholders
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted
|
$
|
(38,174)
|
|
$
|
(39,538)
|
|
$
|
25,479
|
|
$
|
(12,370)
|
|
$
|
(81,154)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic
|
|
14,083
|
|
|
9,207
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
12,271
|
|
|
9,191
|
Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
14,083
|
|
|
9,207
|
|
|
11,671
|
|
|
12,271
|
|
|
9,191
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Diluted
|
$
|
(2.71)
|
|
$
|
(4.29)
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
$
|
(1.01)
|
|
$
|
(8.83)
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
International
|
|
Drilling
|
|
Rig
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 39,788
|
|
$ 36,051
|
|
$ 50,365
|
|
$ 1,721
|
|
$ (54,527)
|
|
$ 73,398
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
62,033
|
|
81,607
|
|
26,136
|
|
3,453
|
|
1,832
|
|
175,061
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 101,821
|
|
$ 117,658
|
|
$ 76,501
|
|
$ 5,174
|
|
$ (52,695)
|
|
$ 248,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
International
|
|
Drilling
|
|
Rig
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 45,085
|
|
$ 23,672
|
|
$ 27,319
|
|
$ 4,860
|
|
$ (43,020)
|
|
$ 57,916
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
68,935
|
|
82,699
|
|
5,149
|
|
2,470
|
|
888
|
|
160,141
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 114,020
|
|
$ 106,371
|
|
$ 32,468
|
|
$ 7,330
|
|
$ (42,132)
|
|
$ 218,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
International
|
|
Drilling
|
|
Rig
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 31,599
|
|
$ 32,958
|
|
$ 32,913
|
|
$ 4,335
|
|
$ (50,098)
|
|
$ 51,707
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
61,112
|
|
82,528
|
|
7,940
|
|
1,228
|
|
1,830
|
|
154,638
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 92,711
|
|
$ 115,486
|
|
$ 40,853
|
|
$ 5,563
|
|
$ (48,268)
|
|
$ 206,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
International
|
|
Drilling
|
|
Rig
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 71,387
|
|
$ 69,009
|
|
$ 83,278
|
|
$ 6,056
|
|
$ (104,625)
|
|
$ 125,105
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
123,145
|
|
164,135
|
|
34,076
|
|
4,681
|
|
3,662
|
|
329,699
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 194,532
|
|
$ 233,144
|
|
$ 117,354
|
|
$ 10,737
|
|
$ (100,963)
|
|
$ 454,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
International
|
|
Drilling
|
|
Rig
|
|
Other
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 95,614
|
|
$ 46,148
|
|
$ 54,212
|
|
$ 9,069
|
|
$ (83,799)
|
|
$ 121,244
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
138,809
|
|
162,721
|
|
10,043
|
|
5,062
|
|
1,191
|
|
317,826
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 234,423
|
|
$ 208,869
|
|
$ 64,255
|
|
$ 14,131
|
|
$ (82,608)
|
|
$ 439,070
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 21,515
|
|
$ 32,841
|
|
$ 18,995
|
|
$ 40,510
|
|
$ 72,105
|
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
|
4,481
|
|
4,390
|
|
4,817
|
|
9,298
|
|
9,213
|
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
|
888
|
|
909
|
|
823
|
|
1,711
|
|
1,873
|
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
26,884
|
|
38,140
|
|
24,635
|
|
51,519
|
|
83,191
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
52,080
|
|
59,332
|
|
53,225
|
|
105,305
|
|
119,065
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
$ 78,964
|
|
$ 97,472
|
|
$ 77,860
|
|
$ 156,824
|
|
$ 202,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other - U.S. Drilling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 18,273
|
|
$ 12,244
|
|
$ 12,604
|
|
$ 30,877
|
|
$ 23,509
|
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
|
896
|
|
305
|
|
405
|
|
1,301
|
|
631
|
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
|
64
|
|
45
|
|
62
|
|
126
|
|
92
|
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
19,233
|
|
12,594
|
|
13,071
|
|
32,304
|
|
24,232
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,953
|
|
9,603
|
|
7,887
|
|
17,840
|
|
19,744
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
$ 29,186
|
|
$ 22,197
|
|
$ 20,958
|
|
$ 50,144
|
|
$ 43,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Drilling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 39,788
|
|
$ 45,085
|
|
$ 31,599
|
|
$ 71,387
|
|
$ 95,614
|
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
|
5,377
|
|
4,695
|
|
5,222
|
|
10,599
|
|
9,844
|
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
|
952
|
|
954
|
|
885
|
|
1,837
|
|
1,965
|
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
46,117
|
|
50,734
|
|
37,706
|
|
83,823
|
|
107,423
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
62,033
|
|
68,935
|
|
61,112
|
|
123,145
|
|
138,809
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
$ 108,150
|
|
$ 119,669
|
|
$ 98,818
|
|
$ 206,968
|
|
$ 246,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Drilling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
$ 36,051
|
|
$ 23,672
|
|
$ 32,958
|
|
$ 69,009
|
|
$ 46,148
|
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
|
17,867
|
|
15,435
|
|
16,378
|
|
34,245
|
|
29,850
|
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
|
1,499
|
|
1,404
|
|
1,414
|
|
2,913
|
|
2,912
|
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
55,417
|
|
40,511
|
|
50,750
|
|
106,167
|
|
78,910
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
|
81,607
|
|
82,699
|
|
82,528
|
|
164,135
|
|
162,721
|
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
|
$ 137,024
|
|
$ 123,210
|
|
$ 133,278
|
|
$ 270,302
|
|
$ 241,631
|
|
Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ (2,205)
|
|
$ (13,029)
|
|
$ 57,179
|
|
$ 54,974
|
|
$ (22,031)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
23,077
|
|
15,554
|
|
15,007
|
|
38,084
|
|
31,598
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
20,872
|
|
2,525
|
|
72,186
|
|
93,058
|
|
9,567
|
Investment (income) loss
|
|
(6,129)
|
|
(8,181)
|
|
(6,596)
|
|
(12,725)
|
|
(18,382)
|
Interest expense
|
|
56,081
|
|
51,493
|
|
54,326
|
|
110,407
|
|
101,872
|
Gain on bargain purchase
|
|
(3,500)
|
|
-
|
|
(112,999)
|
|
(116,499)
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
|
6,074
|
|
12,079
|
|
44,790
|
|
50,864
|
|
28,187
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
|
|
73,398
|
|
57,916
|
|
51,707
|
|
125,105
|
|
121,244
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
175,061
|
|
160,141
|
|
154,638
|
|
329,699
|
|
317,826
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
$ 248,459
|
|
$ 218,057
|
|
$ 206,345
|
|
$ 454,804
|
|
$ 439,070
|
|
(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
|
|
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, gain on bargain purchase, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
$ 2,672,820
|
|
$ 2,685,169
|
|
$ 2,505,217
|
Less: Cash and short-term investments
|
|
387,355
|
|
404,109
|
|
397,299
|
Net Debt
|
|
$ 2,285,465
|
|
$ 2,281,060
|
|
$ 2,107,918
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 151,810
|
|
$ 87,735
|
|
$ 239,545
|
Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets
|
|
(141,849)
|
|
(159,161)
|
|
(301,010)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$ 9,961
|
|
$ (71,426)
|
|
$ (61,465)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for acquisition related costs (1)
|
|
30,635
|
|
10,181
|
|
40,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
|
$ 40,596
|
|
$ (61,245)
|
|
$ (20,649)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Cash paid related to the Parker Drilling acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets, and before cash paid for acquisition related costs. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
