GLOBO Language Solutions Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner For Technology Breakthrough Of The Year − Artificial Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBO Language Solutions, the leading B2B provider of interpreting and translation services, announced today it has been named a 2025 Silver Stevie® Award winner. The company was recognized in the Technology Breakthrough of the Year − Artificial Intelligence (AI) category in the second annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence , celebrating its two-year R&D journey to help healthcare organizations better serve limited-English-speaking patients and expand equitable access to care.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations that are shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards event on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more, in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Marketing, and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others.

Last month, GLOBO announced offering its first healthcare-optimized AI interpreter service, GLOBO KAITM , to clinicians and staff at 3,000 U.S. healthcare facilities. Pilot testing at two health systems demonstrated KAI is a game changer in closing communication gaps in non-clinical, administrative settings. By increasing interpreter coverage, the AI app helps mitigate communication breakdowns−known drivers of compromised care quality and outcomes.

Earlier this year, GLOBO also introduced another first-to-market innovation, GLOBO Live Quality , an AI-powered monitoring technology app that evaluates 100% of live video and audio interpreter sessions to help ensure a more compliant and professional experience in every encounter. GLOBO is utilizing Live Quality to evaluate 100% of its live video and audio interpreter sessions at its healthcare client sites. This type of AI oversight is especially important given the lack of a standard definition for assessing in-person interpreter quality at provider organizations nationwide.

"Great entry! This is a wonderful application of AI to improve accessibility for individuals in the healthcare system. I like how the entry demonstrates a unique application for AI to improve outcomes, cites relevant research on the patient experience and language barriers, and goes on to show quantified outcomes in their pilot that show the positive experience patients are having through the technology. Well done!"



"I found this submission to be both timely and deeply impactful. GLOBO KAI addresses a critical healthcare equity issue by using AI to expand language support where certified human interpreters are often unavailable. I was particularly impressed by the clear deployment at scale, thoughtful pilot studies, and high user satisfaction metrics, which validate the effectiveness of the technology."

"This is a thoughtful, mission-driven application of AI to a real and underserved need in healthcare. The pilot results are strong, and it's clear that GLOBO KAI has the potential to improve equity and efficiency, especially in non-clinical settings where coverage is often lacking."

"This recognition marks a watershed moment for GLOBO in advancing AI to expand accurate, culturally sensitive interpretation coverage across more touchpoints in the healthcare journey for patients with limited English proficiency," said Dipak Patel, GLOBO's CEO. "At the end of the day, it's about building trust. When patients feel understood, they are more likely to follow care instructions, which ultimately leads to better health outcomes."

Continuing, "I want to congratulate all Stevie award winners who are developing technology to drive meaningful change," said Patel. "I'm especially proud of our AI team at GLOBO for their steadfast, mission-driven commitment to creating innovative AI tools that improve the healthcare experience for both patients and their care providers. Their work is truly making a difference."

More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We're proud to honor the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners for their remarkable achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating their innovation and impact at the awards ceremony on September 16."

