Locus Unveils Oneviewtm: A Unified Command Center For EHS Compliance And ESG Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies , the pioneer in cloud-based environmental compliance and sustainability software, today announced the release of Locus OneView, a powerful new application that unifies data from smart meters, enterprise systems, and all Locus applications into a single, AI-ready interface. OneView provides organizations with real-time visibility into air emissions, water and energy use, industrial discharges, hazardous waste, chemical inventories, sampling programs, safety incidents, spills, refrigerant phaseouts, and sustainable construction activities.

Built with OpenAI technology and fueled by decades of validated, structured environmental data, Locus OneView breaks new ground in automated compliance, ESG accountability, and risk mitigation. Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and multitenant cloud architecture, Locus OneView removes the data silos that traditionally fragment EHS and ESG functions. The result is a single source of truth that empowers executives and operational teams with real-time insights, which inform strategic decisions across all business units and facilities. Sophisticated engineering practices are at the heart of OneView to standardize and interpret diverse data sources, enabling seamless AI integration. This robust data architecture transforms raw environmental and sustainability data into actionable insights for compliance, reporting, and operational optimization.

“Locus OneView eliminates the blind spots and redundant efforts that prevent companies from transforming environmental data into business intelligence,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus Technologies.“While competitors make vague claims about 'actionable insights,' OneView delivers with the architecture, validation, security, and integration necessary to make those insights real.”

Locus OneView automatically links recurring data elements such as locations, assets, technicians, air, water, waste, and chemical compounds on the backend to eliminate redundant data entry and streamline workflows. Fully configurable KPIs provide executives with high-level dashboards and enable users to drill into root causes, supporting documentation, and task-level data.

With OneView, organizations finally gain a single, intelligent view across all their environmental, health, safety, and sustainability initiatives-turning data complexity into competitive clarity.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations -- where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. To learn more, visit .

