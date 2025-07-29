Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anthropic's Valuation May Reportedly Skyrocket To $170 Billion Post Fresh Funding Round

Anthropic's Valuation May Reportedly Skyrocket To $170 Billion Post Fresh Funding Round


Amazon (AMZN)-backed AI firm Anthropic is reportedly close to securing as much as $5 billion in fresh funding, potentially lifting its valuation to $170 billion.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Iconiq Capital is leading the funding round, which is expected to close between $3 billion and $5 billion. It added that Anthropic has been in talks with the Qatar Investment Authority and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for the round.

Read also: Apple Could Get A $65 Billion Boost From Foldable iPhone Launch In 2026, Says JPMorgan

