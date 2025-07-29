NYC Subway Power Outage Cripples Morning Commute Across Manhattan
According to the MTA, the issue began shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the West 4th Street–Washington Square station, where a power failure hit the signaling system. While trains retained onboard power and air conditioning, service on multiple lines came to a halt or was rerouted.Affected lines
According to the MTA, B and C train service is suspended in both directions due to a power outage near the West 4th Street station in Greenwich Village.
A, D, and M lines are partially suspended, F trains are being rerouted, and E and G trains are experiencing significant delays.
See the complete list of delays and service changes here.Commuters face major disruptions
Thousands of morning commuters were left stranded or forced to take alternate routes as subway platforms filled and trains stalled. Transit officials urged riders to seek alternate transportation where possible and monitor the MTA website or social media for real-time updates.
The MTA has not provided an estimated timeline for full service restoration.Also Read | Deadly heatwave grips Central and Eastern US states-Is your state on the alert?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment