NYC Subway Power Outage Cripples Morning Commute Across Manhattan

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several key New York City subway lines were suspended or severely delayed on Tuesday morning following a power outage at a major Manhattan signal hub, causing commuter chaos amid an intense heatwave.

According to the MTA, the issue began shortly before 8:30 a.m. at the West 4th Street–Washington Square station, where a power failure hit the signaling system. While trains retained onboard power and air conditioning, service on multiple lines came to a halt or was rerouted.

Affected lines

According to the MTA, B and C train service is suspended in both directions due to a power outage near the West 4th Street station in Greenwich Village.

A, D, and M lines are partially suspended, F trains are being rerouted, and E and G trains are experiencing significant delays.

Commuters face major disruptions

Thousands of morning commuters were left stranded or forced to take alternate routes as subway platforms filled and trains stalled. Transit officials urged riders to seek alternate transportation where possible and monitor the MTA website or social media for real-time updates.

The MTA has not provided an estimated timeline for full service restoration.

