Kazakhstan Offers Opportunities For Turkish Investment In Energy, Mining, And Agriculture
Tokayev delivered an address at the Kazakhstan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, articulating key strategic initiatives and bilateral synergies.
“Reforms carried out to increase the investment attractiveness of our country provide ample opportunities for foreign entrepreneurs,” Tokayev noted.
He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's role as an open and reliable partner, ready to support Turkish investors in strategic sectors.
Delegations from both countries also reviewed energy cooperation, including prospects for increasing Kazakh oil exports via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline. Tokayev invited Turkish firms to join projects aimed at addressing Kazakhstan's electricity shortfall and expressed confidence in the success of ongoing collaboration between KazMunayGas and Türkiye Petroleum.
The president underscored incentives introduced in Kazakhstan's new tax code, including a royalty regime designed to promote deep processing of raw materials. He encouraged Turkish businesses to co-establish an investment fund for joint ventures in the mining and natural resources sector.
Agriculture was also noted as a key area for growth. Türkiye currently imports a quarter of Kazakhstan's grain, a third of its cotton, and over a quarter of its grain gluten. According to Tokayev, 23 agricultural investment projects worth $1.3 billion are being implemented in Kazakhstan with Turkish participation-18 of which are already operational and exporting to international markets.
