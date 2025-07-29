Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International Decolonization Front Rejects Bougival Accord

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29.​ The International Decolonization Front (IDF) has officially voiced its opposition to the Bougival Accord signed in July 2025, Trend reports.

The agreement, reached between France and political actors from Kanaky (New Caledonia), has drawn criticism for failing to fully uphold the Kanak people's right to self-determination and the core principles of international law.

The Bougival Accord, signed on July 12, 2025, in the city of Bougival near Paris, is an agreement between France and the Kanak (New Caledonian) political forces. The accord outlines a new political framework for New Caledonia, proposing its recognition as an autonomous entity with special status under the name“State of New Caledonia,” while remaining within the French Republic.

Under the agreement, Kanak residents will hold both French citizenship and a newly established“Caledonian citizenship.” The agreement also outlines a phased expansion of sovereign powers for New Caledonia, including the eventual full transfer of authority over defense, security, and other key areas. A crucial condition for the accord to take effect is the successful outcome of a referendum scheduled to take place in New Caledonia in 2026.

The International Decolonization Front draws attention to the Nouméa Agreement of 1988, which preceded the Bougival Accord and laid the legal foundation for self-governance and political participation for the Indigenous Kanak people-opening the door to eventual independence. However, in May 2024, violent crackdowns by French law enforcement on pro-independence demonstrators resulted in severe repression, leaving 14 civilians dead. These tragic events, along with subsequent political developments, indicate that the current framework has neither achieved lasting peace nor fully ensured recognition of the Kanak people's sovereignty. As a result, the decolonization process remains unfinished and incomplete.

