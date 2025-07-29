International Decolonization Front Rejects Bougival Accord

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Decolonization Front (IDF) has officially voiced its opposition to the Bougival Accord signed in July 2025, Trend reports.

The agreement, reached between France and political actors from Kanaky (New Caledonia), has drawn criticism for failing to fully uphold the Kanak people's right to self-determination and the core principles of international law.

The Bougival Accord, signed on July 12, 2025, in the city of Bougival near Paris, is an agreement between France and the Kanak (New Caledonian) political forces. The accord outlines a new political framework for New Caledonia, proposing its recognition as an autonomous entity with special status under the name“State of New Caledonia,” while remaining within the French Republic.

Under the agreement, Kanak residents will hold both French citizenship and a newly established“Caledonian citizenship.” The agreement also outlines a phased expansion of sovereign powers for New Caledonia, including the eventual full transfer of authority over defense, security, and other key areas. A crucial condition for the accord to take effect is the successful outcome of a referendum scheduled to take place in New Caledonia in 2026.

The International Decolonization Front draws attention to the Nouméa Agreement of 1988, which preceded the Bougival Accord and laid the legal foundation for self-governance and political participation for the Indigenous Kanak people-opening the door to eventual independence. However, in May 2024, violent crackdowns by French law enforcement on pro-independence demonstrators resulted in severe repression, leaving 14 civilians dead. These tragic events, along with subsequent political developments, indicate that the current framework has neither achieved lasting peace nor fully ensured recognition of the Kanak people's sovereignty. As a result, the decolonization process remains unfinished and incomplete. “If the agreement refers to a 'new stage' on the path toward decolonization and liberation, then preserving relations of dependency under the guise of institutional arrangements cannot be justified. Achieving full independence is essential to the principle of self-determination under international law. The transfer of sovereign powers-such as defense, currency, security, public order, justice, legislative enforcement, and budgetary oversight-to New Caledonia can only proceed following a resolution passed by the Congress of New Caledonia with a two-thirds or three-fifths majority, and after consultations with the local population are concluded," the document states. The Front further notes that while New Caledonia is engaged in “close participation” with France in areas like defense, security, and financial policy, core powers remain under the control of French executive authorities. However intensive this cooperation may be, it cannot substitute for full state sovereignty. According to the Front, recognition of New Caledonia within France's national framework should not rest on limited autonomy but rather on a clear path toward full independence rooted in the right to self-determination. The Front firmly asserts that New Caledonia's status must be defined as that of a fully sovereign state, not as a self-governing entity within the French Republic. The unfettered exercise of the Kanak people's right to self-determination, based on the principles of transparency and integrity, constitutes a fundamental norm of international law. In conclusion, the International Decolonization Front calls on France to strictly adhere to the core tenets of international law, particularly the rights to self-determination and freedom from colonial rule. The statement emphasizes the urgent need to advance the decolonization process and urges the international community to recognize the Kanak people as a fully sovereign nation, regardless of their current political relationship with France. The International Decolonization Front was established on July 17–18, 2024, in Baku, with the support of the Baku Initiative Group and under the organization of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG). The platform was founded with the participation of more than 17 political parties and independence movements from territories affected by the colonial policies of France and the Netherlands. The fundamental objective of this transnational entity is to fortify the worldwide endeavor against colonialism and to enhance synergies among states and institutions striving for the acknowledgment and actualization of subjugated populations' entitlement to self-determination. The Front reiterates that the concept of "shared sovereignty" reflected in the Bougival Accord, along with the proposal of "dual citizenship," falls short of guaranteeing the Kanak people's right to self-determination. The Front underscores that this right, deemed inalienable and sovereign, is enshrined both in the French Constitution and in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV), a foundational document of international law.