Specificity Inc. (OTCID: SPTY) AI-Powered Technology Poised To Disrupt The Media Sector More Stocks Inside

Specificity Inc. (OTCID: SPTY) , a next-generation digital marketing firm, has regained its status as a fully reporting SEC current filer-marking a key milestone as it continues to revolutionize audience targeting across digital platforms. Known for eliminating bots and irrelevant impressions, Specificity's proprietary ad tech delivers precision-targeted ads across display, social, and Connected TV (CTV) to the same verified, high-intent audiences-maximizing ROI and minimizing waste.

Key Differentiators:



Verified Human Targeting – No bots. No fraud. Just real people.

Cross-Platform Continuity – One audience across display, social, and video. Real-Time AI-Driven Data – Daily intent signals for peak performance.

In addition to Specificity Inc. (OTCID: SPTY) keep an eye on these high-momentum disruptors: DURECT Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX), Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE: CLDI), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI), Safe and Green (NASDAQ: SGD), Salarius Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), ESGold Corp (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF), Defense Technologies (OTCID: DTII), Pineapple Express (OTCID: PNXP) and Element79 Gold (CSE: ELEM | OTCQB: ELMGF) as they are moving aggressively in Trading today -worth watching closely .

Closing the Loop on Cross-Channel Precision

Specificity has cracked the code on true omnichannel targeting-serving video ads to the same audiences already reached via display and social . This creates consistent, high-impact engagement powered by real-time AI intent data.

“We're targeting the same real humans-display, social, and video. That's true omnichannel precision,” said CEO Jason Wood. By owning the audience-not the platform , Specificity delivers aligned messaging, eliminates waste, and drives superior campaign results.

Strategic Partnership with Blackpearl Group

In a move to further elevate its clean-data strategy, Specificity has partnered with Blackpearl Group (BPG ) , developers of Pearl Diver, an AI-powered intent data platform. This collaboration enhances Specificity's real-time consumer targeting with deeper, more accurate insights-solidifying its position as a leader in AI media technology. With a fully restored SEC status, growing strategic alliances, and a tech stack built for real people, Specificity Inc. (OTCID: SPTY) is redefining digital marketing-and leading the next wave of ad tech innovation.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.