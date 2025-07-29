HAWAII TEAMSTERS JOIN NATIONWIDE AIRGAS STRIKE

Drivers and Fillers Join Growing Fight for Fair Contract, Demand End to Unfair Labor Practices

HONOLULU, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Airgas in Honolulu, Hawaii, have joined the nationwide strike following the company's continued unfair labor practices (ULPs) and refusal to bargain in good faith. More than 40 drivers and fillers who deliver industrial, medical, and specialty gases across the Hawaiian Islands have entered the fight alongside fellow Teamsters across the country.

"The disrespect our members have seen at the bargaining table is completely unacceptable," said Kevin K. Holu, President of Teamsters Local 996. "This greedy company is going to pay the price. We are proud to join hundreds of Teamsters across the country who are taking on Airgas and demanding what they have earned."

Hawaii Teamsters are the latest group to strike Airgas, joining Teamsters with Local 507 in Cleveland and Local 701 in New Jersey who went on strike in June. On Tuesday, the Teamsters extended picket lines to an additional 15 facilities across 11 states . Workers are demanding fair contracts that meet industry standards and an end to the company's ULPs.

"We work long hours for this company every day, and all we are asking for is fair pay and decent benefits so we can take care of our families," said Jonathan Kapua, a cryogenic technician at Airgas with 25 years of experience and Local 996 steward. "We do not want to be on strike, but management left us no choice. They have refused to bargain and violated our rights."

Airgas is a subsidiary of Air Liquide, a French multinational that reported more than $3.8 billion in profits last year. The company has been hit with multiple ULPs and has stalled negotiations for months. In a disturbing escalation, unidentified chemical agents were released on striking Teamsters in Peoria, Illinois, and Oakland, New Jersey. The use of chemical agents appears to be a potentially deliberate attempt to intimidate and harm workers exercising their rights.

"Airgas picked a fight with the Teamsters from across the country, and Hawaii is now part of our fight, too," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division and Teamsters International Vice President At-Large. "This company will be held accountable for its greed, its incompetence, and its total disregard for its workforce. Our members will never back down until they get the contracts they deserve."

