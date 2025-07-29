BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Quarterly Activities Report

Significant activities by the BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investees during the June 2025 quarter were as follows:

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest) PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX: BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision").

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent further set out in the Company's March 2025 Quarterly Report .

The parties have complied with all programing orders and the matter is now listed for hearing on the 16th and 17th September 2025.

There were no further developments during the June 2025 quarter.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) (BPH 16.4% direct interest)

Technical completion of Cortical's next-generation AI enhanced brain and pain monitoring BARM 2.0 is expected over the next months.

BARM 2.0 is the only solution that unifies hypnotic depth and pain response monitoring, combining EEG with AI in one system, giving clinicians real-time control over anesthesia, and hospitals a smarter, more scalable way to achieve better patient outcomes both during and after surgery.

Post technical completion BARM 2.0 clinical trials are scheduled in the USA and Netherland to be followed by submissions to regulatory authorities worldwide as soon as possible.

Cortical Dynamics was invited to showcase BARM 2.0 at the Australia Regulatory Device Summit 2025, that took place on the 17-18 July at ICC. In attendance were key stakeholders including the US FDA , Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and international regulators from ANVISA (Brazil), HSA (Singapore), and PMDA (Japan). This was a unique chance for Cortical to connect directly with the regulatory community and major global players in medical technology.

Cortical has been selected to exhibit BARM 2.0 at the Medtech on the Hill at Parliament House event in Canberra 27-28 August 22025 organised by Medical Technology Association of Australia (MTAA). In attendance will be Ministers, MPs, Senators, and industry leaders for an evening networking event in Mural Hall, Parliament House. The Showcase brings together a dynamic crosssection of MTAA member companies across therapeutic areas -from Australian startups to global MedTech leaders-offering hands-on demonstrations through a curated patient journey from prevention to management, and the chance to connect directly with the people and companies driving healthcare innovation forward, as well as patients.

MTAA is the peak association representing companies in the medical technology industry. MTAA aims to ensure the benefits of modern, innovative and reliable medical technology are delivered effectively to provide better health outcomes to the Australian community.

Work continues on the development of CORDYAN(TM) which is Cortical Dynamic's new AI focussed predictive App initiative. Utilising proprietary state of the art AI and deep learning expertise Cortical Dynamics is developing game changing medical Apps that can be used in association with BARM 2.0 or standalone and /or be integrated into leading OEM healthcare systems and EMR (electronic medical records).

CORDYAN(TM)'s development has been facilitated by matched grants from MTPConnect, Australia's premier MedTech governmental organisation and ARM-hub a federal government initiative to accelerate AI related technologies in areas of strategic importance.

Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) (BPH 16.2% direct interest)

As of mid-2024 CHT has developed its engineering and catalyst capabilities to a stage where it has proven consistently in its pilot plant in Nashik, India to produce its 2 products; turquoise hydrogen and a carbon composite made from majority CNT (carbon nanotubes) and CNF (carbon nanofibres), where its core process has not CO2 emissions and its feedstock is the hydrocarbons from natural gas . The next stage is to build production facilities in the USA and India, both being highly industrial markets with demand for CHT's products.

As such since mid-2024 CHT has been designing its production facility for India initially which will produce at the end of its Stage 1 build will produce 820 tonnes of hydrogen and 2,462 tonnes of carbon composite. CHT plans to sell it products to the many industrial users in the State of Maharashtra India, home of its planned production site, and likely Louisiana, USA, with several site options identified.

Before finalising production needs and CHT has been going through the ASME (required for operation in USA) and IS2825 (required for operation in India) review of its engineering designs where this process is almost complete.

CHT is now looking to source the funding required to build its plants in the USA and India where within 3-4 months of minimal funding of US$2.5m it will start producing income, initially in India and then the USA, its primary market.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

