DPIIT Signs Partnership Agreement With Ather Energy To Boost Clean Mobility Sector

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Ather Energy Limited through a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at advancing India's clean mobility and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The collaboration forms part of the Build in Bharat initiative, which is spearheaded by the Startup Policy Forum, a coalition comprising more than 50 innovation-focused startups.

The partnership agreement establishes a framework for comprehensive cooperation between DPIIT and the Indian electric vehicle manufacturer.

Key areas of collaboration include providing strategic mentorship to deep-tech startups, offering infrastructure support for startups operating within the electric vehicle value chain, developing joint innovation programs including the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, implementing co-hosted talent and skill development initiatives, and facilitating participation in industry events such as Startup Mahakumbh alongside on-ground exposure visits.

The MoU was formally executed in the presence of Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, and Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy.

The initiative is designed to facilitate India's transition toward sustainable transportation systems while creating a more conducive environment for manufacturing-oriented startups to operate and scale their operations.

During the signing ceremony, Sanjiv Singh emphasised the transformative phase currently being experienced by India's electric mobility sector.

He stated that the partnership with Ather Energy aims to catalyse the development of an enabling environment where startups can make meaningful contributions to electric vehicle manufacturing, battery innovation, and clean energy solutions.

Tarun Mehta expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, noting that it would strengthen support systems for hardware and deep-tech startups.

He indicated that with appropriate policy support and enhanced industry participation, the initiative has the potential to help founders address core technology challenges while scaling high-quality products from India.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum, described the partnership as a realisation of the organisation's Build in Bharat initiative.

She emphasised that unlocking India's manufacturing sector potential through collaborative efforts is essential for building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

The collaboration is anticipated to create new opportunities for startups operating in the electric vehicle and manufacturing sectors, contributing to the development of a future-ready and self-reliant startup ecosystem that aligns with India's climate objectives and industrial development goals.

