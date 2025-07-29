Unitree Launches $5,900 Humanoid Robot, Undercutting Rivals And Targeting The Mass Market

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Shock price: Unitree launches $5,900 humanoid robot

July 29, 2025 by David Edwards

Unitree Robotics has launched what may be the most affordable humanoid robot to date – the Unitree R1, priced at just $5,900 – dramatically undercutting rivals and aiming directly at the consumer mass market. (See video below.)

The 25-kilogram robot combines dynamic movement capabilities with a built-in Large Multimodal AI Model for both voice and image interaction.

With 26 degrees of freedom across its legs, waist, arms, and head, the R1 is designed for adaptability in real-world environments, functioning as a customizable intelligent companion.

Unitree describes the R1 as a“movement-first” humanoid, emphasizing its lifelike mobility. The company says the robot's software and hardware are fully customizable, and it is“developer-ready,” making it suitable for a broad range of experimental, domestic, or commercial applications.

Pushing the price barrier

The R1's $5,900 starting price represents a dramatic price reduction in a category long defined by ultra-high-cost prototypes and closed development platforms. The move appears to position Unitree as a serious player in the race to commercialize humanoid robots at scale.

By comparison:



Tesla Optimus is expected to be priced“under $20,000”, according to Elon Musk, though no firm date for commercial availability has been given.

Figure 01 from Figure AI has not publicly named a price, but analysts suggest it will be well into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Agility Robotics' Digit is estimated to cost around $100,000 for early enterprise deployments.

Sanctuary AI's Phoenix and Apptronik's Apollo are still in pilot testing stages with select partners, and pricing remains undisclosed.

Xiaomi CyberOne , a concept robot revealed in 2022, was never priced for sale.

UBTech Walker X , seen at CES, has also not been priced for consumers.

Fourier Intelligence's GR-1 , unveiled last year, is reportedly targeting a $90,000 price point. Ryze Labs' Eliza project , asking for $420,000 for pre-orders.

At less than a third of Tesla's expected price and a fraction of others', Unitree's R1 represents a potential shift toward affordability and accessibility in humanoid robotics – a segment that has until now remained largely confined to labs and enterprise pilots.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Eliza, a humanoid companion incubated by Ryze Labs and driven by an open-source ElizaOS agent.

Standing approximately 5'10” with a silicone animatronic face and emotional AI, Eliza is available only by pre‐order – and at a sticker price of $420,000, it's clearly aimed at ultra‐premium use cases.

Unitree builds on a robotic legacy

Unitree, based in Hangzhou, China, is already well known for its quadruped robots, including the Go1 and B2 series, which are often compared to Boston Dynamics' Spot.

The company has consistently pushed hardware capabilities at relatively low prices, appealing to developers, researchers, and enthusiasts.

With the launch of the R1, Unitree seems to be taking a page from its quadruped playbook – offering highly capable robotic platforms at disruptive price points.

The company released a launch video of the robot on YouTube, showcasing fluid limb movements, simple tasks, and basic interaction features.

While it's too early to assess whether the R1 will find widespread adoption, Unitree's aggressive pricing strategy could accelerate adoption of humanoids beyond research and into homes, schools, and commercial environments – much like what DJI did for drones.

Still early days for humanoid adoption

Despite rapid progress in AI, control systems, and mobility, humanoid robots remain a technology in search of a killer application. Most current models struggle with reliability, dexterity, or cost-effectiveness for practical deployments.

Nonetheless, Unitree's entry into the space with a sub-$6,000 humanoid may force competitors to rethink their timelines and pricing models.

As with electric vehicles and smartphones, price accessibility often determines how quickly new technologies scale – and who leads the market.

Whether the R1 delivers on its promise in real-world settings remains to be seen, but for now, Unitree has succeeded in bringing the price conversation to the forefront.