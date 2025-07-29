Ainewsbreaks Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) Expands Strategic Partnership With IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) To Launch AI-Driven Multi-Agentic Operating Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Onar (OTCQB: ONAR) , a marketing technology company and global agency network, announced an expanded partnership with IQSTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) and its AI subsidiary Reality Border to develop a next-generation AI-driven, multi-agentic operating infrastructure. Building on ONAR's 2024 rebranding of IQSTEL, the initiative will integrate dedicated AI agents for every ONAR employee and client account, streamlining operations, enhancing performance optimization, and enabling real-time strategic insights. CEO Claude Zdanow said the system amplifies human potential by automating repetitive processes while preserving data security. The three-phase rollout will introduce operational streamlining, strategic enablement, and creative augmentation, positioning ONAR at the forefront of AI-powered marketing

To view the full press release, visit

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of services including performance marketing & SEO, healthcare marketing, and experiential marketing & events. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ONAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#1b5e7f726f74695b5a52557e6c684c72697e35787476" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,