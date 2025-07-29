Ainewsbreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) Reports Strong Shareholder Engagement In Virtual Teleconference Highlighting AI-Driven Growth Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , a pioneer in AI-powered health and wellness solutions, successfully hosted its July 28 virtual shareholder teleconference via X (formerly Twitter), outlining its transformative strategy through subsidiary Fifty 1 AI Labs. CEO Paul Arora detailed the company's AI-driven drug repurposing platform targeting the $320.6 billion functional medicine market and $5.68 trillion biotech sector, supported by a $350,000 personal investment and salary deferrals from management until reaching a $50 million valuation. Key initiatives include a $1 million R&D investment, a targeted $5–10 million biotech acquisition by 2027, and planned uplisting to OTCQB in 2026 and NASDAQ thereafter. Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. James Orbinski emphasized the platform's global health impact, while leadership highlighted the company's commitment to accelerating affordable therapies and creating shareholder value.

To view the full press release, visit

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to AI-driven innovations in functional medicine and wellness. Through its subsidiary Fifty 1 AI Labs, the company leverages artificial intelligence to repurpose drugs and develop personalized health solutions, targeting high-growth markets in biotech and preventative care.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#aeebcac7dac1dceeefe7e0cbd9ddf9c7dccb80cdc1c3" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,