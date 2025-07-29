Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Subsidiary FHVH To Showcase Robotics And AI Solutions At California Restaurant Show
About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)
Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.
With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.
