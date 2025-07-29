Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Subsidiary FHVH To Showcase Robotics And AI Solutions At California Restaurant Show

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , through its wholly owned subsidiary Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHVH) doing business as RoboOp365, announced its participation in the California Restaurant Show from Aug. 3–5, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center. Exhibiting at booth 228, FHVH will feature live demonstrations of its AI-enabled kitchen operations and introduce components of its proposed joint venture with Los Angeles Cooking School to create the first U.S. culinary education platform fully integrated with AI, robotics, and automation systems. CEO Sonny Wang said the initiative reflects FHVH's next phase of execution as it expands its footprint in the $400+ billion U.S. foodservice market and targets structural inefficiencies in both operations and education.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN