Investornewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI) To Acquire Land And 50MW Power Access For Delta Data Center Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) , a modular AI infrastructure innovator, announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Creekstone Energy LLC to acquire 25 acres within the Delta Data Center Development, including access to up to 50 megawatts of scalable power. The site, located within Creekstone's Delta Gigasite in Utah, will serve as a foundation for BluSky's next-generation SkyMod compute campuses designed to deliver secure, efficient, and sustainable AI infrastructure. CEO Trent D'Ambrosio said the project underscores BluSky's commitment to building future-ready modular AI facilities, with groundbreaking anticipated in late 2026.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next generation scalable AI Factories provide speed-to-market, and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

