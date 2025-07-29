403
QIIB Wins 2025“Leadership Award For Sustainable Islamic Finance” In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB has been awarded the 2025“Leadership Award for Sustainable Islamic Finance” in Qatar by the Union of Arab Banks (UAB), recognising its pioneering role and ongoing contributions in this field.
Omar Abdulaziz al-Meer, Chief of Corporate Sector at QIIB, received the award at the Banks Awards and Commendations of Excellence ceremony, recently organised by the UAB in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
QIIB was selected for its strong sustainability record and the ongoing commitment to integrating leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into its banking and investment operations.
The bank was also commended for its pioneering initiatives in developing products that are in line with the principles of sustainable Islamic finance.
"We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which affirms our leadership as an Islamic financial institution committed to the principles of sustainable finance. At QIIB, we follow a strategic approach that balances economic growth, environmental preservation, and social responsibility," said its chief executive officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmad al-Shaibei.
Highlighting its long-term vision, he said, "We believe that sustainable Islamic finance is one of the most important financing models for the future, as it brings together ethical principles, Shariah guidelines, and the goals of sustainable development. It contributes to building a balanced and stable financial system."
The bank has made significant progress in strengthening ESG practices across its financing and investment activities, he added.
QIIB had issued its first sustainable sukuk (Oryx) worth $500mn in January 2024, marking the first issuance of its kind by a Qatari institution and attracted exceptional interest from more than 120 investors worldwide.
The bank signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord) to advance green finance initiatives and promote sustainable building practices.
"The bank will continue to prioritise sustainability and support various initiatives aimed at advancing Islamic banking," said al-Shaibei.
