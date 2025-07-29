Csrhub Data Featured In 2025 Site Selection Sustainability Rankings

MENAFN - 3BL) As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

We're proud to share that CSRHub's ESG ranking data has once again been featured in Site Selection magazine's annual rankings of the world's most sustainability-driven regions. The 2025 edition, titled "The Greenest Locations in the World," highlights global leaders-countries, U.S. states, and metropolitan areas-shaping a sustainable economy through innovation, infrastructure, and social responsibility.

CSRHub contributed ESG performance data to a composite index evaluating key sustainability indicators across regions. These included:



LEED Certified Buildings (total and per capita)

Green energy incentives and deployment

ESG policies and stakeholder behavior

Renewable energy generation and job creation Fitwel and Energy Star certifications

A Data-Driven Lens on Corporate Responsibility

CSRHub's contribution focused on comparing the average perceived ESG performance of two sets of companies:



Companies headquartered in each region Companies that chose to site operations in that region

This approach revealed meaningful trends about which areas are attracting sustainability-conscious organizations-and where gaps remain.

For example:



Minnesota companies had an average ESG percentile rank of 54.8% , but companies placing new sites there ranked higher on average. Brazil showed a similar pattern, with external firms scoring better than the local average-indicating that sustainable investment is raising the bar.

U.S. Rankings Spotlight

In the U.S., Texas , California , and Colorado topped the state-level rankings for green development and ESG-readiness. Metro areas such as Austin , Dallas-Fort Worth , and Denver led the list of top sustainable cities.

The analysis also considered regional dynamics-such as foreign companies locating in low-ESG-score regions (e.g., Greece, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) that are aiming to boost sustainability through outside investment.

Why It Matters

Studies like this help:



Investors align capital with responsible growth

Policymakers understand how to attract sustainability-driven businesses Communities track the ESG impact of economic development

By incorporating CSRHub's consensus ESG data, Site Selection offers a powerful benchmark for using sustainability as a core driver in corporate expansion and location strategy.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of expert consensus sustainability ratings, information, and tools. Clients use CSRHub's decisive data platform for global benchmarking, supply and value chain risk assessment and compliance readiness solutions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers nearly 60,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on 42,000 companies from 134 industries in 158 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 1,000 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

