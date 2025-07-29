PRC Enhances Voicesaitm With Meta's Llama To Deliver Predictive Comment Intelligence For Healthcare

Upgraded VoicesAITM solution built with LLaMA-Meta's advanced open-source language model-delivers faster, smarter comment analysis and real-time insights to help healthcare leaders anticipate issues and act on patient, employee, and physician feedback.

OMAHA, Neb., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC), a leader in the experience improvement space, announced today a major enhancement to its VoicesAITM solution, now enhanced with LLaMA-Meta's cutting-edge open-source language model. The upgrade boosts speed, accuracy, and predictive capabilities in comment analysis, helping healthcare organizations act faster on patient, employee, and physician feedback.

"This next generation release of VoicesAITM, built with LLaMA, empowers healthcare organizations with a new level of intelligence-one that not only interprets feedback but predicts what's coming next," said Laurie Speaks, Senior Vice President of Client Success at PRC. "By combining real-time analysis with trend detection, we're giving leaders actionable insights to move faster on their most critical strategic priorities."

Built for Insight. Backed by AI. Focused on Human Experience.

Purpose built for healthcare, PRC's implementation of LLaMA delivers context-aware analysis across millions of patient, employee, and physician comments. VoicesAITM integrates with PRC EasyView®, PRC's real-time reporting platform, allowing users to explore insights, flag risks, and drive meaningful improvements across service lines.

This enhanced version of VoicesAITM equips teams with timely insights to support key strategic initiatives, including:



Reducing clinician burnout

Improving patient safety Boosting workforce engagement and retention

Meta's LLaMA is widely recognized for its performance, scalability, and flexibility in natural language processing. PRC's implementation is designed to meet healthcare-specific needs while maintaining strict standards for data security and compliance.

Responsible Use of Open-Source AI

PRC's use of LLaMA aligns with Meta's LLaMA Community License Agreement . VoicesAITM leverages this model responsibly, enhancing outcomes while maintaining the company's commitment to healthcare data privacy, integrity, and improvement.

About PRC

Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC) is a privately held experience improvement firm rooted in healthcare, partnering with more than 2,800 hospitals and health systems nationwide. PRC blends real time data, AI powered feedback intelligence, and live interviewer insight with consulting and coaching to help organizations take action and improve-not just measure performance.

From patient and workforce engagement to community health and market perception research, PRC's integrated solutions are trusted by healthcare leaders and adaptable across industries. Unlike tech first platforms that lack personalized support, PRC delivers human centered service, intuitive tools, and a dedicated success team to turn insight into sustainable progress. With PRC, organizations gain more than data-they gain a partner in performance.

Media Contact

Lisa Harman

Speaks Marketing

818-631-2924

[email protected]

SOURCE PRC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED