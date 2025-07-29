Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Microstrategy Incorporated To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at MicroStrategy caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (ii) the various risks associated with bitcoin's volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (iii) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own MSTR and purchased prior to April 30, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

