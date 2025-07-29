Hecate Holdings Acquires Full Ownership Of Hecate Energy

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsol and Hecate Holdings have reached an amicable settlement to end their joint venture in Hecate Energy following the resolution of all pending litigation between the two parties. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, the parties have affirmed that Hecate Holdings will acquire Repsol's 40% interest in Hecate Energy and that this decision allows each party to move forward independently and focus on their respective core strategies.

Media Contact

Steven C. Sullivan

[email protected]

(518) 441-7272

SOURCE Hecate Energy

