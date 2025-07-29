Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hecate Holdings Acquires Full Ownership Of Hecate Energy


2025-07-29 12:31:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsol and Hecate Holdings have reached an amicable settlement to end their joint venture in Hecate Energy following the resolution of all pending litigation between the two parties. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, the parties have affirmed that Hecate Holdings will acquire Repsol's 40% interest in Hecate Energy and that this decision allows each party to move forward independently and focus on their respective core strategies.

Media Contact
Steven C. Sullivan
[email protected]
(518) 441-7272

SOURCE Hecate Energy

MENAFN29072025003732001241ID1109858081

