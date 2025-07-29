Hecate Holdings Acquires Full Ownership Of Hecate Energy
CHICAGO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsol and Hecate Holdings have reached an amicable settlement to end their joint venture in Hecate Energy following the resolution of all pending litigation between the two parties. While the terms of the settlement are confidential, the parties have affirmed that Hecate Holdings will acquire Repsol's 40% interest in Hecate Energy and that this decision allows each party to move forward independently and focus on their respective core strategies.
Media Contact
Steven C. Sullivan
[email protected]
(518) 441-7272
SOURCE Hecate EnergyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment