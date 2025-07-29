Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From July 21St To July 25Th,2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|21/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|80 363,00
|124,504038
|XPAR
|VINCI
|21/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 599,00
|124,293216
|CEUX
|VINCI
|21/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|2 671,00
|124,296499
|AQEU
|VINCI
|21/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|1 534,00
|124,295437
|TQEX
|VINCI
|22/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|82 039,00
|123,282264
|XPAR
|VINCI
|22/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|37 943,00
|123,270557
|CEUX
|VINCI
|22/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|8 539,00
|123,181245
|AQEU
|VINCI
|22/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 324,00
|123,146382
|TQEX
|VINCI
|23/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|65 677,00
|124,082712
|XPAR
|VINCI
|23/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|28 916,00
|124,085824
|CEUX
|VINCI
|23/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|4 293,00
|124,090811
|AQEU
|VINCI
|24/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|6 098,00
|123,650008
|XPAR
|VINCI
|25/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|35 979,00
|123,361994
|XPAR
|VINCI
|25/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|16 578,00
|123,381032
|CEUX
|VINCI
|25/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 928,00
|123,373205
|AQEU
|VINCI
|25/07/2025
|FR0000125486
|3 454,00
|123,381080
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|392 935
|123,7774
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
______________________
Attachment
-
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 21-07-25 to 28-07-25 vGB
