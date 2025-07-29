Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From July 21St To July 25Th,2025


2025-07-29 12:31:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, July 28th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 21 st to July 25 th ,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 21st to July 25th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 80 363,00 124,504038 XPAR
VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 599,00 124,293216 CEUX
VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 2 671,00 124,296499 AQEU
VINCI 21/07/2025 FR0000125486 1 534,00 124,295437 TQEX
VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 82 039,00 123,282264 XPAR
VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 37 943,00 123,270557 CEUX
VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 8 539,00 123,181245 AQEU
VINCI 22/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 324,00 123,146382 TQEX
VINCI 23/07/2025 FR0000125486 65 677,00 124,082712 XPAR
VINCI 23/07/2025 FR0000125486 28 916,00 124,085824 CEUX
VINCI 23/07/2025 FR0000125486 4 293,00 124,090811 AQEU
VINCI 24/07/2025 FR0000125486 6 098,00 123,650008 XPAR
VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 35 979,00 123,361994 XPAR
VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 16 578,00 123,381032 CEUX
VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 3 928,00 123,373205 AQEU
VINCI 25/07/2025 FR0000125486 3 454,00 123,381080 TQEX
TOTAL 392 935 123,7774

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 21-07-25 to 28-07-25 vGB

MENAFN29072025004107003653ID1109858077

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search