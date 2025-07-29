Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Krispy Kreme, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Krispy Kreme caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) that demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) that demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) that the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (4) that the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; (5) that, as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own DNUT and purchased prior to February 25, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.TM

