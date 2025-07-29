AIIR Products Partners With DMG To Bring AI-Driven, Energy-Efficient HVAC Solutions To The West Coast

Collaboration expands access to smarter, more sustainable climate solutions for multi-family, hospitality, and mixed-use developments

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with DMG Corporation (DMG), a trusted HVAC solutions provider serving California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The collaboration will make AIIR's intelligent HVAC systems more widely available to developers and building owners across key West Coast markets.

Founded in 1967, DMG has long supported building owners, mechanical engineers, contractors, and architects with personalized engineering expertise and tailored HVAC solutions. By teaming up with AIIR, DMG will introduce customers to advanced technology designed to address rising demand for efficient, sustainable, and space-conscious climate systems.

AIIR's flagship Intelligent HVAC system combines onboard sensors, machine learning algorithms, and a high-efficiency air-source heat pump design to deliver responsive comfort and significant energy savings. The system achieves up to 30% greater efficiency than traditional units by adapting in real time to environmental conditions and occupant needs. Its compact, modern design eliminates the need for bulky ductwork or dedicated closet space, helping developers maximize usable square footage. With simplified installation and minimal maintenance requirements, AIIR's solutions are well suited for hospitality, student housing, and mixed-use developments.

"Our partnership with DMG marks an exciting step forward as we bring AIIR's technology to markets that are leading the way in energy efficiency and sustainable building practices," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "DMG's technical expertise and strong regional presence make them an ideal partner to help deliver smarter HVAC systems to the West Coast."

Larry Sun, DMG Director – Engineering and Development, upon detailed review of the product, shared the following: "From a Design, Engineering, and Construction perspective, the AIIR AIH offers a one-of-a-kind solution for streamlined integration into Multi-family, Hospitality, and Residential projects. This innovative offering aligns with DMG's core philosophy of providing a wide variety of HVAC solutions for all applications."

With its extensive network of sales engineers and technical support staff across California, Nevada, and Hawaii, DMG will play a key role in introducing developers to AIIR's systems and providing end-to-end support for seamless integration across a wide range of projects.

About AIIR Products:

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

