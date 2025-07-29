Sima.Ai And Macnica Tecstar Company Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement To Accelerate Physical AI Adoption In Japan

SAN JOSE, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa, the machine learning company delivering the industry's first purpose-built software-centric MLSoCTM platform for the embedded edge, today announced a distribution partnership with Macnica, Inc. TecStar Company, one of Japan's leading technology solutions providers. The partnership will accelerate adoption of SiMa's high-performance, low-power physical AI solutions across Japan's industrial, robotics, healthcare, smart city and automotive markets.

Macnica TecStar Company will leverage its deep market expertise and broad customer base to bring SiMa's MLSoCTM and PaletteTM software suite to a wide range of Japanese customers seeking to deploy advanced machine learning and generative AI workloads at the edge with unparalleled power efficiency and ease of use.

"Japan is a key growth market for SiMa as we continue to scale globally. Partnering with Macnica TecStar Company, one of Japan's most respected distributors with deep embedded systems expertise, significantly expands our reach and accelerates our ability to help Japanese customers unlock the power of physical AI," said Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO of SiMa. "Together, we're enabling a new wave of smart edge solutions powered by SiMa's cutting-edge MLSoCTM platform."

"Macnica TecStar Company is always seeking cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving and diverse needs of our customers. SiMa's software-centric approach and MLSoCTM platform are a solution that precisely meets the growing demand in the Japanese market for efficient and scalable AI at the edge," said Masanobu Goto, acting company president of Macnica, Inc. TecStar Company. "SiMa's innovative technology and highly capable team provide new approaches to addressing the challenges that come with accelerating AI deployment in society. We are excited to bring SiMa's solutions to our customers and help further accelerate their innovation at the intelligent edge."

SiMa Modalix and System-on-Module (SoM) for Generative AI at the Edge

SiMa's Modalix platform and compact System-on-Module (SoM) solution bring generative AI capabilities to the edge with industry-leading performance and power efficiency. Purpose-built for embedded AI applications, Modalix enables seamless deployment of complex generative AI workloads and smart vision applications, while SiMa's latest SoM serves as a drop-in replacement for NVIDIA Jetson Nano and NX, delivering up to 50 TOPS in a compact, low-power form factor.

About SiMa

SiMa is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa delivers ONE platform for physical AI that flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor or modality. With a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, SiMa powers next-generation machine learning use cases at the edge across industrial, robotics, retail, healthcare and smart vision. For more information, visit .

About Macnica, Inc.

Macnica is a service/solution company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, centered on semiconductors and cybersecurity. Developing business in 91 locations in 28 countries/regions around the world, leveraging the technological capabilities and global network cultivated over a history of more than 50 years, we discover, propose and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT and autonomous driving. TecStar Company is a division company of Macnica, Inc. For more information, visit .

SOURCE SiMa

