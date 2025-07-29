STANLEY 1913 BRAND AND ARSENAL KICK OFF MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal, shared, "We're proud to partner with Stanley 1913, a globally-recognised brand known for its quality, performance and style. We share values of community and belonging, and it's exciting to be able to bring our supporters together with exclusive products like the Stanley 1913 x Arsenal collection."

Ben James, General Manager, EMEA, PMI WW Brands, LLC, said, "We're excited to partner with one of Europe's most successful and culturally relevant global football clubs in Arsenal. From early in our conversations it became increasingly clear how many parallels there are between our two brands - be it our heritage or shared passion for innovation. Across Europe, football is more than a game - it's a lifestyle - and we're excited to release a collection that brings people together to celebrate shared sporting experiences."

As part of the agreement, Stanley 1913 branding will appear at Premier League and Women's Super League fixtures at Emirates Stadium starting from the 2025/2026 season. Stanley 1913 will also connect with the global Arsenal family through exclusive content featuring men's and women's first team players.

The Stanley 1913 x Arsenal collection also marks Stanley 1913's first step into stadium retail, with a long-term vision to expand further into football culture across Europe and support sustainable practices and less plastic waste on game day. This follows Arsenal becoming the first club in world football to have a net-zero target approved by the globally respected Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Stanley 1913 x Arsenal Collection Includes:



Stanley 1913 x Arsenal Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (1.2L / 40oz)

Designed for supporters on the move, this leakproof Quencher ® features a flip straw lid for spill-free hydration. Finished in bold Arsenal Red, it's the ultimate companion for match days or for everyday on-the-go hydration.

Stanley 1913 x Arsenal Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (0.6L / 20oz)

For compact, grab-and-go hydration - whether you're watching from home or heading to five-a-side. Featuring the same bold design and leakproof performance in a smaller silhouette.

Stanley 1913 x Arsenal IceFlowTM Bottle with Fast Flow Lid (0.7L / 24oz)

Fuel your passion on the go. Lightweight and with a fast-flow opening and carry handle, it's built for training sessions or match-day travel. Stanley 1913 x Arsenal Stacking Tumbler (0.47L / 16oz)

Game day pairs perfectly with the Adventure Stacking Tumbler. Compact, versatile, and stackable - ready for everything from match-day coffee runs to post-game celebrations.

The Stanley 1913 x Arsenal collection will be available to purchase beginning today at href="" rel="nofollow" arsena , and stanley1913 , and globally via the locations below. Follow Stanley 1913 on Instagram (@stanley_brand ) for more information.