Surgical Safety Technologies Announces Kinematic Data Integration To Transform Surgical Proficiency Assessment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The integration of AI-powered computer vision kinematic data into the OR Black Box marks a significant leap in surgical intelligence - one rooted in decades of research and a deep understanding of where healthcare must evolve. Motion metrics have long been recognized as strong indicators of surgical proficiency, but their use has been limited to controlled simulations, academic settings, or proprietary robotic systems. For the first time, our proprietary AI technology generates comprehensive laparoscopic kinematic data - capturing movement smoothness, path length, velocity profiles, and instrument economy - regardless of device manufacturer or camera system. This camera-agnostic surgical intelligence solution brings advanced motion analysis to all laparoscopic cases in real-world operating rooms, not just those performed with specific equipment.

Industry-first: Camera-agnostic kinematic data captures surgical motion across all laparoscopic devices

Post thi

"By integrating motion analytics into the OR Black Box, we're redefining how surgical proficiency is assessed, taught, and improved," said Teodor Grantcharov, MD, Founder of SST. "We're providing a new dimension of analysis for surgeons and health systems, powered by transparency and the most trustworthy, objective data possible. This will illuminate opportunities for surgical performance improvement in ways that would otherwise not be achievable."

SST's kinematic capability further extends the analytical depth of the OR Black Box - enabling the most complete, objective evaluation of surgical skill. Users will be able to visualize and compare motion profiles to identify technical inefficiencies, assess procedural competency, and even track surgical proficiency over time. This advancement opens unprecedented research opportunities for the academic community, providing access to standardized kinematic datasets previously unavailable or locked within proprietary systems - a critical foundation for developing next-generation AI models that can objectively assess technical performance across surgical specialties. Such forward-thinking innovation reflects not only technological leadership, but also strategic foresight into the kind of data-driven intelligence solutions health systems need to drive lasting improvements in surgical care delivery.

"This technology represents a transformative opportunity for surgical education and research worldwide," said Filippo Filicori, MD, System Chief of Surgical Innovation at Northwell Health and Chair of the SAGES AI Committee. "Access to standardized kinematic data will empower academic institutions globally to build objective assessment frameworks and collaborative research initiatives that were previously unattainable. Beyond individual training programs, this creates the foundation for a universal language of surgical movement that researchers can leverage to develop evidence-based educational models, establish international benchmarks for technical proficiency, and ultimately accelerate the democratization of surgical expertise across borders."

For more information about SST and the OR Black Box, visit

About Surgical Safety Technologies

Surgical Safety Technologies Inc. (SST) is the leading provider of AI-driven clinical intelligence solutions designed to solve operational blindness in hospitals and health systems. Its flagship offering, the Black Box PlatformTM, comprehensively captures and analyzes real-time care delivery to identify trends, expose risks, and provide objective visibility into clinical and operational performance. By uncovering opportunities for improvement and areas where best practices are driving results, SST empowers teams to see clearly, act confidently, and drive measurable gains in safety, quality, and efficiency. The Black Box Platform is leveraged in countless care settings, with an unprecedented track record in surgical care optimization with its OR Black Box® solution - validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and trusted partnerships across the globe. With the most robust, research-backed AI and an unparalleled record of results, the Black Box Platform is the trusted choice for health systems ready to lead with truth. Learn more at .

SOURCE Surgical Safety Technologies