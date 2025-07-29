Twinstake Releases Industry-Leading ETH Activation & Exit Calculator
Previously exclusive to Twinstake's Concierge clients, the calculator helped capture over $750K in additional rewards through smarter exit timing. It is now available via the Twinstake portal and API suite.
"Twinstake's Activation & Exit Calculator minimizes missed rewards and strengthens our ability to offer top tier staking services, ensuring we continue to deliver market-leading reward performance for our clients," said CEO Andrew Gibb.
To learn more about how Twinstake can enhance your staking strategy, visit twinstake .
Disclaimer: Twinstake does not provide staking services to retail customers. This briefing note is not intended as a promotion, offer, invitation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any investment, nor is it intended to give rise to any other legal relations whatsoever and must not be relied upon for the purposes of any investment decision. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. If you do not have the relevant professional experience in matters relating to crypto asset investments, you should not consider this briefing note to be directed at you. This briefing note and the information in it are not directed at, or intended to be made available to, retail customers. It is directed only at persons who are professional investors (for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (2011/61/EU) (known as 'AIFMD'); professional clients or eligible counterparties for the purposes of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Directive 2004/39/EC) (known as 'MiFID'); if you are in the UK, to "Investment Professionals" or "High Net Worth Companies" as defined in s.19 and s.49 respectively of the Financial Promotions Order , or as otherwise defined under applicable local regulations and at whom this briefing note and the information in it may lawfully be directed in any relevant jurisdiction. The appearance of any third-party hyperlinks or third-party reference in the briefing note does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, warranty, or recommendation by Twinstake. Do conduct your own due diligence before deciding to use any third-party services.
Twinstake shall have no liability for any loss or damage that may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information provided herein or for any errors or omissions in the information.
Media Contact
Andrei Grachev
Managing Partner
[email protected]
Photo -
SOURCE Twinstake
