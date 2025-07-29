INTRODUCING SPECTRUM REACH ARCHITECT: AI-POWERED INSIGHTS FOR ADVERTISERS

Exclusive Media Planning Platform Gives Ad Buyers Real-Time, Actionable Data to Optimize Multichannel Campaigns

Spectrum Reach Architect helps advertisers adapt campaigns in a dynamic and fragmented advertising market.

AI-driven planning tool delivers tailored ad recommendations for TV, digital and streaming for efficient budget use and audience targeting. Thousands of media buyers are already leveraging exclusive data insights to enhance campaign precision and maximize ROI.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a six-month trial period involving more than 2,000 local advertisers, Spectrum Reach today announced the full market availability of Spectrum Reach Architect . This proprietary, AI-driven platform simplifies media planning for advertisers by seamlessly delivering optimal TV, digital and streaming recommendations for maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Informed by historical performance from tens of thousands of campaigns and drawing from Spectrum Reach's exclusive, privacy-focused first-party data insights, including from the Spectrum TV App, the most-viewed streaming service in the U.S. on an hours per household basis*. Spectrum Reach Architect gives advertisers customized media-planning recommendations, ensuring advertisers' budgets are allocated effectively and their ads reach their intended audience with the right frequency. Over time, Architect's AI-powered insights will grow even more refined, enabling advertisers to better plan campaigns in a dynamic, fragmented advertising market.

"Our direct connections to over 30 million U.S. households give us the ability to provide advertisers, agencies and marketers with actionable insights that they can't get anywhere else," said Jason Brown, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Reach. "With Spectrum Reach Architect, we can optimize and provide recommendations to advertisers that are applicable to their specific campaigns, whether big or small, to drive even greater campaign effectiveness with unparalleled precision."

This was the case for Joseph Delk IV, an attorney who owns the Delk 4 Law firm in Lenoir, N.C., who worked with his Spectrum Reach account executive to use Architect to tailor his local ad campaign, which started in June. "The real-time demonstration of Spectrum Reach Architect was a game-changer," Delk said. "It showed me the breakdown of my marketing plan and delivered a tailored proposal for my business. I could see exactly how my budget would be optimized for maximum reach and frequency. I'm excited about the AI integration and can't wait to see the added value it brings to my campaign."

Spectrum Reach Architect is the latest example of how Spectrum is advancing multichannel advertising for clients of all sizes. By building on insights from Spectrum Reach's Audience Reach Optimizer tool, Architect can help optimize campaign recommendations, helping advertisers uncover potentially missed opportunities across traditional and streaming TV. Additionally, Spectrum Reach's Customer Data Match allows local businesses to use their own data to reach existing customers and find new, similar prospects. Together, these offerings reflect how Spectrum Reach is continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of modern advertisers.

More information about Spectrum Reach's campaign planning tools is available at spectrumreach

* Comscore CTV Intelligence Report 2022 through May 2025, U.S. statement based on measurement of Average Hours Per HH per Month for Spectrum TV App vs. Top streaming providers as measured on connected TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR ), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach .

