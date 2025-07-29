403
MOCCAE Launches MUSTADEEM For Developing And Empowering Youth In The Fields Of Environment And Sustainability In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dr. Amna Al Dahak:
-
The programme reflects a strategic investment in human capital, preparing future leaders in food security and sustainability.
It will empower youth to be active partners and ambassadors to drive sustainability as an intrinsic part of the Year of Community.
Future editions of the programme will broaden their scope to include more environmental and sustainability subjects, while examining sustainable practices across different sectors.
-
The first edition of the programme is organized in partnership with Silal and ICBA.
The first edition of the programme is targeted at Emirati youth aged 13 to 16.
The first edition seeks to shape future sustainability leaders in agriculture and the environment, while fostering a generation capable of enhancing innovation in food security.
The MUSTADEEM programme will take place from August 4 to 8, 2025, through two tracks, the first led by Silal at the Innovation Oasis in Al Ain, and the second led by ICBA at its headquarters in Dubai.
MUSTADEEM's educational offerings include specialised workshops in areas like soil and water laboratory, post-harvest laboratory, and crop health, alongside a number of awareness activities in professional safety.
The programme improves the readiness of the students for the job market, empowers them with research and analytical skills, and facilitates multidisciplinary teamwork.
