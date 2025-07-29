MOCCAE Launches MUSTADEEM For Developing And Empowering Youth In The Fields Of Environment And Sustainability In The UAE



The programme reflects a strategic investment in human capital, preparing future leaders in food security and sustainability.

It will empower youth to be active partners and ambassadors to drive sustainability as an intrinsic part of the Year of Community. Future editions of the programme will broaden their scope to include more environmental and sustainability subjects, while examining sustainable practices across different sectors.

United Arab Emirates, July 2025 – As part of the 'Year of Community,' the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced the launch the first edition of the MUSTADEEM programme, in collaboration with Silal, a leading agricultural food and technology company in Abu Dhabi and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

The programme aims to develop the skills and knowledge of youth in agriculture, laboratory research, and environmental health, by providing them with hands-on innovative experiences that will foster their professional readiness and instill the values of sustainability and innovation.

The MUSTADEEM programme is being launched as a part of the Year of Community, reinforcing the importance of engaging community members, particularly the youth, in shaping a more balanced and sustainable environmental future.

The programme reflects the nation's commitment to a comprehensive vision that promotes sustainability as a national value and part of the community culture. This creates a multiplier effect, fostering a more aware and inclusive community, which is better equipped to shoulder environmental responsibility and address climate challenges in an innovative and efficient way.

This approach reflects the commitment of the Ministry and its partner entities to nurture young talent and build national capacities. It embodies the guidance of the UAE's leadership and is inspired by the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in safeguarding the environment and protecting natural resources.

The first edition of the MUSTADEEM programme will be held from August 4 to 8, 2025, in two parallel tracks. The first is led by Silal at the Innovation Oasis in Al Ain, and the second is led by ICBA at its headquarters in Dubai. The current edition targets Emirati youth aged 13 to 16.

MUSTADEEM, in its first edition, offers a comprehensive educational experience, combining theoretical and practical aspects through specialised workshops, including soil and water laboratory, post-harvest laboratory, and crop health, alongside awareness activities in professional safety. The programme enables participants to engage in interactive analytical experiences and apply scientific concepts through activities like 'Escape the Room.' This approach stimulates critical thinking and problem-solving in an engaging and motivating educational environment, enhancing their readiness for future impact in the environmental and agricultural sectors.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“MUSTADEEM is a practical model for the Ministry's vision in developing national talents in key sectors. In the face of rapid environmental and climatic changes, we must equip our youth to lead effective solutions and balance economic development with environmental sustainability.

“Reflecting our leadership's vision for involving all sections of society, the programme's launch aligns with the 'Year of Community.' This initiative reinforces community participation in achieving major national goals like sustainability. MUSTADEEM, in particular, will serve as a significant platform for activating and affirming youth's role as active partners in supporting the nation's efforts in this domain.

“By equipping them with practical skills and deep knowledge, we aim to empower the youth to embrace sustainable practices in their daily lives as well as in all their future endeavours. Our aim is to prepare them as sustainability ambassadors within their communities and as leaders who will advance the nation's journey in creating a sustainable future for all.”

HE added:“Through this programme we aim to foster a knowledgeable and innovative national workforce in the fields of agriculture and environment. This will help strengthen the food security framework and achieve the UAE's long-term sustainability objectives. The MUSTADEEM programme offers a comprehensive system dedicated to building and empowering youth capacities in the fields of environment and sustainability in the UAE. Through engaging educational and training platforms, it will enable the participants to acquire skills and knowledge required to understand both local and global environmental challenges, and to develop innovative and sustainable solutions.”

Her Excellency highlighted that the MUSTADEEM programme is designed to serve as a long-term strategic platform, with continuous development and expansion. HE noted that the programme's inaugural edition will encompass all facets of sustainability, specifically addressing environmental and comprehensive sustainability themes relevant to diverse sectors engaged in sustainable practices. This will be achieved in collaboration with various national partners, including government entities, specialised institutions and centres, academia, and the private sector, focusing on areas relevant to the Ministry's work.

HE said:“An expansion of the programme will equip young people with a comprehensive understanding of how these sectors are interconnected. This knowledge is crucial for developing innovative, integrated solutions to complex environmental challenges, thereby aligning with the UAE's national vision for a green economy and a sustainable future.”

His Excellency Dhafer Al Qasimi, CEO of Silal, said:“Our partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and ICBA is crucial to our vision of equipping UAE youth with the skills to lead the future of agriculture and food technology. The MUSTADEEM programme embodies this by combining applied knowledge with practical experience to drive sustainable change.

His Excellency added:“At Silal, we believe modern agricultural technology ensures long-term food security. This program offers participants the chance to learn about the latest innovations in greenhouses, post-harvest technologies, and supply chain efficiency. Our goal is to prepare a qualified workforce and empower a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators to develop proactive solutions to effectively tackle agricultural and food challenges.”

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), said:“At ICBA, our mission is to provide innovative scientific solutions for agricultural challenges in arid and saline environments. As the impacts of climate change accelerate and pressure on natural resources intensifies, investing in knowledge and empowering youth with science becomes a top priority to ensure long-term sustainability.

“This programme, a testament to the fruitful collaboration between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, ICBA, and Silal, opens the doors of our laboratories and research projects. It allows young students to witness firsthand how science can transform environmental challenges, such as water scarcity and soil salinity, into opportunities for sustainable agricultural production.”

Her Excellency added:“Our objective is more than just training, as we aim to inspire participants, empowering them to ask critical questions, embrace analytical thinking, and engage directly with the tools of scientific research. Cultivating a passion for discovery in young minds and providing them with a solid foundation of scientific thought is essential for building a national pool of scientific talent. This talent will drive innovation and safeguard our future food and water security. Indeed, these are the scientists of tomorrow and the transformative leaders who will advance innovation even in the most challenging environments.

Developing a new generation of national talent:

MUSTADEEM is designed to cultivate a new generation of Emirati talent capable of shaping the UAE's future in environmental sustainability. The programme seeks to empower youth by raising their awareness of climate challenges and highlighting their integral role in finding solutions. It also promotes food security through sustainable agricultural concepts and responsible environmental practices.

The programme improves the readiness of the youth for the job market in the fields of sustainability, empowers them with research and analytical skills, facilitates multidisciplinary teamwork, and enhances their critical thinking abilities and professional communication, thereby forming a strong foundation for promising careers in the fields of environment and agriculture.

The programme underscores the necessity of empowering youth with practical knowledge to establish a robust sustainability system. Leveraging this advanced training model, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment further solidifies its position as a national catalyst for human capital development. These efforts contribute to achieving environmental and economic equilibrium, thereby strengthening the UAE's leadership in global environmental sustainability.

