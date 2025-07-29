Ippon Technologies Launches Data & AI Readiness Assessment In AWS Marketplace, Empowering Organizations To Accelerate AI Success

RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ippon Technologies, a global leader in technology consulting and digital transformation and an AWS Advanced, Professional Services, and Generative AI and Data & Analytics Competency Partner, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Data & AI Readiness Assessment on AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors. This comprehensive service is designed to help organizations unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) on AWS by delivering a clear, actionable roadmap for scalable and impactful AI adoption.

Built to integrate with AWS services, Ippon's Data & AI Readiness Assessment leverages AWS-native technologies and best practices-such as AWS Cloud Adoption Framework and AWS Well-Architected Framework-to evaluate and align an organization's data architecture, cloud infrastructure, and AI capabilities. This ensures that clients not only identify readiness gaps, but also capitalize on AWS capabilities such as SageMaker, Bedrock, and scalable analytics platforms tailored for AI-driven innovation.

Choosing this service through AWS Marketplace offers customers the advantage of simplified procurement, seamless deployment, and trusted compliance, backed by AWS's robust ecosystem and Ippon's recognized AWS partnership status. This combination accelerates time to value for organizations adopting AI on AWS while maintaining flexibility and security at cloud scale.

Organizations that partner with Ippon gain clarity on their AI maturity, overcome uncertainty about where to begin, and align stakeholders around a unified vision and strategy. The assessment also helps businesses close gaps in data, tools, and processes and build a strong business case for AI investments on AWS. Deliverables include AI on AWS strategy workshops, a five-week data, product, and architecture assessment, cloud tools, build vs. buy analysis, on-site discovery sessions, and industry analysis.

"AI adoption isn't just about technology-it's about empowering people and processes to innovate at scale," said Andy LaMora, CTO of Ippon Technologies. "Our assessment provides the discovery, leadership, and coaching organizations need to build a strong business case and achieve rapid, sustainable results with AI."

To learn more about how Ippon Technologies can help your organization chart a clear, actionable path to AI success on AWS, visit the Ippon Technologies AWS Marketplace listing or contact us directly at ipponusa/contact .

About Ippon Technologies

Established in 2002, Ippon Technologies is at the forefront of global technology consulting, driving digital evolution by strategizing and scaling roadmaps for swift value realization. Our talented team of over 700 experts worldwide is committed to leveraging our collective dynamism to foster positive technology outcomes. Our advantage stems from a culture rooted in COACH values-Collaborative, Open-minded, Adaptable, Courageous, and Hungry-ensuring a coaching-driven approach that propels our clients and us towards unparalleled excellence.

