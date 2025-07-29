Bailey Partners With Greyorange To Deliver Scalable, AI-Driven Warehouse Automation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the addition of GreyOrange's GreyMatterTM software platform, Bailey now offers intelligent automation that enhances warehouse performance while solving common fulfillment challenges like labor shortages, accuracy gaps, and rising operational demands.

Through GreyOrange's Certified RangerTM Network , GreyMatter supports a vast range of curated robotic solutions for any fulfillment need. Customers enjoy the utmost flexibility whether they're planning a greenfield or brownfield project, a series of incremental automations or an all-in-one warehouse transformation.

"At Bailey, we're always looking for ways to help our customers solve real-world challenges in their warehouse operations," said Ryan Bailey , President of Bailey. "Partnering with GreyOrange gives us the ability to offer scalable, intelligent automation that meets the demands of today's supply chain while building a foundation for tomorrow."

Bridging Hands-On Expertise with Advanced Automation

Bailey serves hundreds of businesses across Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky with comprehensive intralogistics solutions -from forklifts and racking to warehouse design and service. Known for its customer-first approach, Bailey is a key partner for companies looking to streamline operations and scale efficiently.

Through this partnership, Bailey now brings GreyOrange's next-generation automation capabilities to customers, enabling:



Real-time orchestration of tasks across workers and robots

Scalable robotic systems for picking, sorting, and material movement

Dynamic fulfillment that adapts to demand spikes and inventory flow More efficient, flexible operations that reduce bottlenecks and downtime

A Smarter Approach to Fulfillment

GreyOrange's GreyMatterTM platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to manage the flow of goods within a facility. It continuously analyzes inventory data, workforce availability, and order demand to make more than 1 million decisions per minute-helping operations get more done, faster and with fewer errors. And it learns as it goes, refining workflows in real time and becoming more efficient with every performance cycle.

For Bailey's customers, this means automation solutions that are tailored, adaptive, and grounded in measurable ROI. Whether upgrading a legacy facility or building new, Bailey now provides a streamlined path to automation-from planning and installation to long-term support.

Shared Values in Innovation and Sustainability

Bailey was the first Zero Waste-certified forklift company in the U.S., and the company continues to prioritize sustainable, efficient systems that support long-term growth. GreyOrange's technology aligns with that vision, offering automation that reduces energy use, improves throughput, and supports human workers rather than replacing them.

Together, Bailey and GreyOrange are delivering future-ready fulfillment solutions backed by local support, global technology, and a shared commitment to operational excellence.

About Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics

Founded in 1949, Bailey is a premier provider of comprehensive material handling solutions across Tennessee, northern Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky. As the nation's first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership, Bailey's commitment extends to sustainability, community involvement, and operational excellence. For more information, visit .

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory and workforce management for some of the world's largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jenna Roberts

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (651) 242-0351

