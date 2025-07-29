E& Opens Doors To Emirati Future Leaders With Its 2025 AI Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nearly 100 roles available for fresh graduates across tech, business and innovation tracks

Abu Dhabi, UAE, July, 2025 – Global technology group e& has opened applications for its signature AI Graduate Programme in the UAE, with 100 new roles available for Emirati university graduates. The 12-month initiative, launching its 2025 cycle, aims to equip young UAE nationals with the digital, technical and leadership skills needed to shape the country's future economy.

Now in its fourth year, the AI Graduate Programme has already hired and trained over 284 graduates since 2021 and recently celebrated the graduation of 25 new alumni. Its growing impact reflects e&'s strong focus on national talent development, diversity and future-readiness, in line with the UAE's ambitions for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

From AI and machine learning to cybersecurity, product development, HR and business strategy, the programme combines immersive, hands-on experience with real-world projects across multiple departments at e&. It also includes mentoring, a personalised development plan, and training in leadership and emotional intelligence. Many graduates go on to secure full-time roles in high-impact areas such as AI, sustainability, finance, sales, consumer services and telecom engineering.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer, e&, said:“Our AI Graduate Programme reflects our long-term commitment to developing future Emirati leaders in technology and innovation. We're not only creating jobs – we're building careers that align with the country's digital transformation goals. The strong female participation rate, at over 60 per cent in the last cohort, also demonstrates our commitment to inclusion and diversity. We encourage passionate graduates from all disciplines to apply and grow with us.”

He added:“Through mentorship, personalised development plans and exposure to cutting-edge projects, this fun and engaging programme creates a new generation of Emirati tech and business leaders, critical for the country's ongoing transformation.”

The programme has become a cornerstone of e&'s wider Emiratisation strategy, supporting the national target of achieving 60 per cent Emirati representation by 2030. In 2024, 62 per cent of those hired through the programme were women, with an overall female participation rate of 81 per cent since launch.

The UAE's long-term national strategy focuses on reducing dependence on oil and fostering growth in knowledge-driven, high-value industries. e&'s AI Graduate Programme directly feeds into this goal by developing a skilled Emirati workforce ready to contribute to, and lead, the digital, technology and innovation sector.

Developed in partnership with leading institutions such as LinkedIn, Harvard business Review Microsoft, and ADGM, the programme integrates international best practices, ensuring graduates are globally competitive.

e& complements the AI Graduate Programme with other initiatives like Bidayati (leadership and AI project experience) and Excelerate& (in collaboration with Ericsson, focusing on 5G and data science) - all reinforcing the broader Emiratisation and diversification vision.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.