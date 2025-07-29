Ping An Appoints AI Expert Ray Wang As Chief Technology Officer To Accelerate Comprehensive Digital Transformation
In recent years, Ping An has been oriented by customer needs, focusing on empowering business scenarios as its core strategy. Ping An has continuously invests in R&D to build leading technological capabilities, which have been widely utilized to enable its core financial businesses and accelerate the development of its "integrated finance + health and senior care" ecosystem. This strengthened Ping An's internal smart application of business scenarios, while promoting the digital transformation of the industry as a whole. The Company has built a "953" technology foundation backed by the data of nine major databases, technical support from the five laboratories, and development and application services of the three technology companies, which creating an AI moat. As of the end of 2024, Ping An has a first-class technology team of over 21,000 technology developers and more than 3,000 scientists. As of March 31, 2025, Ping An cumulatively won 45 championships in domestic and overseas AI competitions and cumulatively filed 55,435 patent applications, leading most international financial institutions.
