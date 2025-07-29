Investopia Global Launches New Economy Dialogues In Hyderabad And Andhra Pradesh To Strengthen UAE-India Partnership In Future And Sustainable Economic Sectors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Bin Touq: Investopia has succeeded in establishing itself as an effective platform for dialogue between the Emirati and Indian business communities, and developing economic partnerships by launching its global dialogues in 5 Indian cities

Investopia Global launched the new economy dialogues in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, with the aim of enhancing economic partnership between the UAE and the friendly Republic of India in future economic sectors – most notably fintech, clean energy, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, tourism, supply chains, health and food services, and entrepreneurship. The events explored modern global trends in investment and finance and their role in promoting sustainability, as well as the impact of economic and geopolitical challenges on economic growth at regional and global levels.

Investopia Global editions in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh were held in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board. The events were held in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, Chairman of Investopia; H.E. Mohammed Abdulrahman Mohammed Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; Walid Hareb Al Falahi, Secretary General of the UAE International Investors Council; Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE; and Dr Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral. It was attended by more than 500 business leaders, investors, innovators, officials, and decision-makers from both the UAE and India.

Investopia – an effective platform for dialogue between the UAE and Indian business communities

H.E. Bin Touq said:“Investopia has succeeded in establishing itself as an effective platform for dialogue between the UAE and Indian business communities and supporting the growing economic partnership between the two countries in the sectors of the new and sustainable economy. Since 2021, Investopia has launched its global dialogues in five Indian cities and states: Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. These events served as impactful gatherings that brought together senior leaders, economic players, investors, and entrepreneurs from both sides to capitalize on promising economic and investment opportunities in both markets. Our two nations have established diverse pathways to support a shared vision for innovative and sustainable economic models, while also promoting the development of diversified economic partnerships across both the public and private sectors.”

UAE and India among fastest growing economies

“The economies of the UAE and India are among the fastest growing ones, as the non-oil GDP of the UAE economy grew by five per cent in 2024 compared to that of 2023, while the GDP of the Indian economy achieved a growth of 7.4 per cent in the first three months of 2025. This indicates the growing momentum of economic opportunities in both markets,” H.E. added.

267,121 Indian companies thriving in UAE markets

H.E. continued:“The hosting of these events reflects the growing importance of the Indian business community as a vital economic and investment partner for the UAE. Today, over 267,121 Indian companies are actively operating across diverse sectors in the UAE market. Notably, 22,415 new Indian firms entered the UAE in the first half of 2025, a growth rate of more than 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. This surge underscores the UAE's strong appeal as a global business hub and reaffirms the deep confidence Indian investors place in our economy.”

India: Top source of tourists to the UAE

H.E. pointed out that tourism stands out as a cornerstone of economic collaboration between the two nations. India has established itself as the UAE's primary source of tourists, contributing 4.23 million visitors during 2024. The air connectivity between the countries continues to expand, with over 600 weekly flights operated by carriers from both nations.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jean Faris, CEO of Investopia, stated:“Investopia has emerged as a global platform with a clear vision to shape the future of investment in advanced economic sectors – both regionally and globally. Through its events and international dialogues, the platform connects ambitious capital with transformative ideas, contributing to the development of a new economy that fosters sustainable growth and enables cross-border economic and investment partnerships.”

He added:“The global economy is undergoing profound geopolitical and structural shifts, marked by evolving trade routes and an accelerating digital transformation. In this context, there is an urgent need to build more resilient and sustainable economic systems. Against this backdrop, we gather here in Hyderabad and the state of Andhra Pradesh to leverage the geographic and competitive advantages of both the UAE and India, forging joint visions and innovative solutions that unlock new opportunities for both business communities.”

Expanding avenues for economic and investment partnerships:

In detail, Investopia Global dialogues in Hyderabad City and Andhra Pradesh State featured a series of panel discussions and roundtable meetings that explored the evolution of cross-border economic and investment partnerships between the UAE and India, across both public and private sectors. The sessions spotlighted promising opportunities in the two countries' markets, particularly within the new economy, infrastructure, technological innovation, sustainable industries, data centers, and agri-tech.

Shaping the future of UAE-India-Africa trade corridor:

The sessions examined the future of the UAE–India–Africa trade corridor and its critical role in creating new avenues for economic and investment integration among the three regions. The corridor empowers Emirati and Indian enterprises to forge partnerships and launch viable joint ventures in African markets. The UAE's strategic location, bridging East and West and North and South, and its position as a global logistics and financial gateway, together with India's strength as a regional and global center for production and innovation, and Africa's status as a rapidly growing and opportunity-rich emerging market, make this corridor a strategic platform for expanding cross-border and intercontinental economic activity.

Accelerating startup access to global markets:

The dialogues underscored collaborative opportunities to nurture entrepreneurial ecosystems through venture capital funding and institutional support from accelerators such as Hub71 and T-Hub. These initiatives aim to accelerate the growth of Emirati and Indian startups and support their entry into global markets. The sessions also explored avenues for cooperation in the industrial and defense sectors under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership, with a focus on advanced industries such as artificial intelligence, space, and automotive technologies. Discussions included the potential to establish joint industrial projects that leverage the competitive advantages of both economies.

Strengthening the future of food and agricultural security in both countries:

The sessions reviewed opportunities to build strategic supply chains that strengthen food and agricultural security in both countries, enhance joint trade and investment flows, and improve the utilization of agricultural and export potential in the UAE and Andhra Pradesh. Discussions also addressed future urban infrastructure plans in the UAE and Hyderabad, aimed at designing more resilient and sustainable cities through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. In addition, the sessions highlighted the vital role of tourism as both a cultural and investment bridge between the two nations, particularly in medical tourism, diverse cultural experiences, and digital tourism platforms. Besides, opportunities to foster cooperation between Emirati and Indian tourism companies were explored, along with plans to develop innovative marketing strategies and investment partnerships in the tourism sector.

Stimulating investment in the bioeconomy and medical innovation:

The sessions focused on encouraging the UAE and Indian business communities to expand investments in the emerging bioeconomy – one of the fastest-growing and most impactful sectors for the future of sustainable development. Discussions also emphasized the importance of long-term investment in research and industrial infrastructure related to medical sciences, biotechnology, clinical innovation, and the pharmaceutical industry. These efforts aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance the competitiveness of healthcare systems in both countries, and support their transition toward smarter, technology-driven models that are efficient, future-ready, and responsive to population needs.

The Investopia Global dialogues in Andhra Pradesh witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Investopia and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), to enhance cooperation and support the participation of a high-level delegation from the state in the fifth edition of Investopia's flagship summit, scheduled to be held in April next year in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Jean Fares, Chief Executive Officer of Investopia, and Mr. Saikanth Varma IAS, Chief Executive Officer of APEDB, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; and H.E. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.