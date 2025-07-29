Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Avant Technologies Inc

Avant Technologies Inc


2025-07-29 10:09:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its Joint Venture partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., today announced an update on the Company's clinical trial protocol following a recent pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following its mid-July meeting with the FDA, Ainnova has revised its clinical trial protocol with the FDA's comments in mind. The new protocol will be resubmitted for FDA review to ensure compliance, which will mitigate potential costly errors in the development process for Ainnova's planned trial for its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.60.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN29072025000212011056ID1109857574

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search