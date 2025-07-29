403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its Joint Venture partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., today announced an update on the Company's clinical trial protocol following a recent pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following its mid-July meeting with the FDA, Ainnova has revised its clinical trial protocol with the FDA's comments in mind. The new protocol will be resubmitted for FDA review to ensure compliance, which will mitigate potential costly errors in the development process for Ainnova's planned trial for its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.60.
