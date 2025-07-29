CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Mandalay And Alkane Merger Set To Close After July 28Th Vote
Meet the Executive Shaping the Mining Landscape
'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.
We caught up with Frazer Bourchier, President & CEO of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSX: MND) (OTCQB: MNDJF) as the company is on the verge of transformation from a $150 million market cap company to becoming part of a $1 billion market cap operation producing 160-180,000 ounces annually. Bourchier explains how this "merger of equals" creates scale, diversification across three producing mines, and positions the combined entity for ASX300 and JDXJ index inclusion - catalysts that could drive 50-100% re-rating.
