Kindo.Ai Announces Record Growth And Product Momentum Ahead Of Black Hat USA 2025

Kindo's operator-first, agentic platform proves that AI-native automation isn't just viable, it's inevitable

VENICE, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindo, the AI-native automation platform for technical operations, today announced a wave of milestones ahead of Black Hat USA 2025. Highlights include surging customer growth, major product releases and the public rebrand of its open-source AI model from WhiteRabbitNeo to Deep Hat. This move reflects the company's expanding footprint across the cybersecurity and AI infrastructure communities.

Kindo's mission is to eliminate the operational bloat and brittle tooling that have plagued SecOps, DevOps and ITOps for decades. With its proprietary LLM and agentic platform now deployed across multiple Fortune 1000 environments, Kindo empowers operators to offload toil, automate end-to-end workflows and enforce policy at GPU speed.

Company Highlights



Significant customer growth: Kindo has seen a 3x increase in active enterprise deployments in Q2 alone, with major adoption in AI-native security teams, quant finance, healthcare and cloud infrastructure. Monthly agent execution volume has grown to millions of secure, policy-backed actions across customer environments .

Toolchain reduction: New customer benchmarks show Kindo helps teams eliminate up to 80% of legacy tools, consolidating dozens of point solutions into a unified, agentic system that supports GPU-scale performance and full-stack observability.

Strengthened executive bench: Veteran revenue leader Mathew Varghese joined Kindo as chief revenue officer to help drive sustained growth. Rebrand: WhiteRabbitNeo becomes Deep Hat. The company's open-source DevSecOps LLM, previously known as WhiteRabbitNeo, is now Deep Hat, a name designed to reflect its community roots and its powerful role in adversarial AI, red teaming and infrastructure automation. Deep Hat will be showcased at both Black Hat and DEFCON in August.

Financial Highlights:

Over the past year, Kindo has experienced remarkable momentum, including:



400%+ year-over-year growth in Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR)

300% Net Revenue Retention (NRR) , reflecting strong customer expansion and satisfaction 0% customer churn , demonstrating exceptional product-market fit and sustained user engagement

Product Upgrades:



New Chat and AI-Managed Tool Calling for real-time collaboration with AI in navigating and executing critical security and DevOps workflows in natural language

New Native and Automatic AI-generated Integrations that allow for the automatic use and updated integration with CI/CD suites, common security and incident response tool infrastructure, and much more

Dynamic Parameter support within Agents to execute real-world runbooks and playbooks across complex systems using simple natural language in no-code interfaces NextGen Deep Hat V3 32B AI Model with enhanced support for penetration testing, security operations, DevOps and enterprise infrastructure troubleshooting and configuration. Keep sensitive security and infrastructure data private with a self-manageable AI model.

Peter Clay, CISO, Aireon, said : "Kindo's agentic AI helped us detect advanced threats, accelerate analyst training, and automate where traditional tools fell short. We're seeing a $47 return for every $1 spent. It's a rare combination of speed, precision and measurable impact."

Ron Williams, CEO and Founder, Kindo , said: "If your AI automation depends on a third-party API, it's not yours. Kindo and Deep Hat change that. Only Kindo delivers fully self-managed AI automation with a complete toolchain and Deep Hat, our DevSecOps-specific LLM, that runs securely on premises."

Bryan Vann, CTO and Co-Founder, Kindo , said: "By wiring every repo, log stream and cloud API into a single command‐line conversation, we've built an autonomous control loop that diagnoses issues, decides on fixes and deploys them in real time. It's the first AI agent engineered expressly for DevOps and SecOps that turns one prompt into full‐stack action."

To see Chat Actions at work :

See It Live at Black Hat USA

Kindo will be onsite at booth 4842 at Black Hat USA 2025 with live demos, campaign giveaways, and behind-the-scenes briefings. The company is offering exclusive previews of Deep Hat deployments and agentic security orchestration in high-scale environments.

About Kindo:

Kindo is the AI-native automation platform for enterprise technical operations. We equip operators with intelligent agents, powered by our proprietary DevSecOps domain-tuned LLM and compatible with 26+ third-party models, that execute runbooks, secure infrastructure, and respond to threats at GPU speed and enterprise scale.

