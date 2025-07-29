ESO Solutions Expands Partnership With Commonwealth Of Virginia To Advance EMS And Trauma Data Repository Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new partnership includes a Virginia-specific research forum, enhanced reporting tools, expanded On-Demand Learning resources

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO , a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today announced their continued partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia. The four-year partnership underscores ESO's commitment to delivering a secure, sustainable and transparent EMS data repository and trauma registry solution that supports the evolving needs of Virginia's EMS agencies, hospitals and public health stakeholders.

The next phase of the partnership between ESO and the Commonwealth of Virginia will include an upgrade for trauma centers to ESO's next-generation SaaS Trauma Registry platform, new SaaS State Trauma Repository and continued growth and expansion of the State EMS Repository. In addition, ESO will continue to bring thought leadership and clinical data expertise to support the ongoing mission of the Virginia Department of Health.

"For the past four years, ESO has proudly served as Virginia's EMS data and trauma registry partner, driving innovation and new discoveries that ultimately improve community health and safety through the power of data," said Sam Brown, chief operations officer at ESO. "We're honored to continue supporting the Commonwealth in its mission to improve emergency medical care, trauma care and public health outcomes through our unwavering commitment to innovation, transparency and trusted collaboration."

As the Commonwealth looks ahead to the second half of 2025, ESO is prepared to meet key priorities, including:



Ensuring uninterrupted service delivery with enhanced system controls and oversight

Maintaining consistent data quality and validation across hundreds of agencies and facilities

Meeting all NEMSIS and National Trauma Data Standard compliance requirements Delivering accessible, actionable data insights for regional councils and stakeholders

Next-Generation Technology and Support

ESO's cloud-based EMS Repository and Patient Registry applications offer a future-ready solution that simplifies data collection, processing and analysis. These tools are supported by a dedicated team of nurses and paramedics, technical experts, PHD prepared data scientists, and customer support professionals.



EMS Repository : Built specifically for state needs, this platform offers transparent data collection, robust records management and advanced analytics to transform raw data into actionable intelligence.

SaaS Patient and Trauma Registry : A web-based solution that complies with National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) standards and streamlines data aggregation and analysis, supports biannual coding updates and enables real-time performance improvement.

Professional Services : ESO provides 24/7 emergency support, a dedicated Customer Success Manager and comprehensive onboarding and training services tailored to VDH needs. Continuous Product Improvement : ESO actively incorporates user feedback into product development and roadmap planning, ensuring the solution evolves with Virginia's needs.

ESO's partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia is driving statewide improvements in EMS and trauma care through advanced data integration and research . A recent study found that patients receiving prehospital whole blood had a 71% survival rate and significant improvements in systolic blood pressure during transport, with a notable year-over-year increase in prehospital blood administration. Another large-scale analysis of more than 26,000 EMS incidents identified disparities in trauma triage decisions related to geography, provider level, injury type, and patient demographics. These findings highlight the impact of timely prehospital interventions and reveal opportunities to enhance triage protocols and resource allocation across Virginia's trauma system.

For more information about ESO EMS and Trauma Data Systems, reach out to the ESO team at eso.com/get-started .

About ESO

ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today's global emergency response ecosystem, spanning across dispatch centers, EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and governmental offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers across the globe with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR) , the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) , the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; Logis by ESO Dispatch and Billing solutions; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository . For more information, visit .

