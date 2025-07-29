Ngen Leads $108M Investment In Sustainable Manufacturing Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13 projects are underway leveraging advanced technologies to improve the sustainability of Canadian manufacturing

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) , the industry-led organization spearheading Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing has announced a series of new projects through its Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge (SMC) .

The SMC projects aim to accelerate the application of cleantech and other advanced technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing.

NGen's investment of $37M is supporting 32 companies whose projects are focused on applying clean technology and advanced solutions to improve the environmental sustainability of manufacturing processes. In addition to NGen funding, the consortia leveraged $71M in industry contributions, demonstrating a strong, collaborative commitment to building a cleaner, more efficient manufacturing sector.

"The Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, one of Canada's global innovation clusters, is helping to improve the environmental footprint of Canada's manufacturing sector by fostering collaborations between cleantech companies and manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of sustainable solutions,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.“These projects showcase how Canadian industry is embracing innovation to build a cleaner, more competitive future, leading to real productivity and efficiency gains and ensuring that Canada's industrial sector remains resilient."

"Harnessing advanced digital technologies is key to making manufacturing more sustainable and efficient,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. "The Advanced Manufacturing Cluster is helping to accelerate environmentally responsible manufacturing processes from coast to coast to coast. These collaborative projects highlight the power of innovation to drive real progress-helping Canada's manufacturers thrive while supporting our climate goals and enhancing our global competitiveness."

“Leveraging Canada's clean technology strengths not only supports our environmental and sustainability goals but also drives significant productivity improvements for manufacturers by eliminating waste and developing new processes”, said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen.“These projects are excellent examples of how integrating innovative industrial solutions can drive real benefits for business and help meet Canada's ambitious sustainability targets.”

These projects represent a significant step forward in Canada's efforts to reduce industrial emissions, support economic growth, and build a more sustainable future through innovation.

Project List:

Manufacturing of Zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust



Cobric Chemicals Inc. (Barrie, ON) GFL Environmental Services Inc. (Vaughan, ON)

Large Scale Automation of a Semi-Continuous Graphene Manufacturing Process



Universal Matter Inc. (Burlington, ON)

Cobionix Corp. (Kitchener, ON) Macrotek Inc. (Markham, ON)



De-risking Polystyrene Recycling at Scale



UpSolv (Montréal, QC)

Eco Entreprises Québec (Montréal, QC) Eco Captation (Montréal, QC)



Next-Gen Materials: Sustainable Cement Through CCU



Carbon Upcycling Technologies (Calgary, AB) CRH Canada Inc. (Mississauga, ON)

Optimizing AM and dfAM to Enable Circular Manufacturing



Dyze Design (Longueuil, QC) Muclitech (Quebec, QC)

Sustainable Chemical Feedstocks through CO2 Conversion



CERT Systems Inc. (Toronto, ON)

Pulsenics (Toronto, ON) Phycus Biotechnologies (Richmond Hill, ON)



Marine Plastic Processing and Plastic-Carbon Quantification Development



Ocean Legacy Foundation (Richmond, BC) SaePlast (Saint John, NB)

alterBiota Precision Concrete



Alter Biota Inc. (Edwardsville, NS) Giatec Scientific (Nepean, ON)

Upcycling Industrial Byproducts & Waste for Sustainable Energy Storage Materials



Rain Carbon Inc. (Hamilton, ON) Green Graphite Technologies Inc. (Montréal, QC)

Sustainable Automotive Manufacturing-Initiative (SAMI)



Mosaic Manufacturing Ltd. (Toronto, ON) Tiercon (Stoney Creek, ON)

AI Enabled Energy Management Information System



Panevo Services Limited (Vancouver, BC) Canada Bread Company, Limited (Langley, BC)

Decarbonization of Kruger Wayagamack Mill Using Molten Borates (Phase II)



Mantel Canada (Toronto, ON) Kruger (Montreal, QC)

Carbon Nanofiber Reinforced Composite Rods



Carbonova Corp. (Calgary, AB) Oilify New-Tech Solutions Inc. (Calgary, AB)

NGen continues to invest in world leading advanced manufacturing projects and is currently accepting expressions of interest to the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Progra until August 20th, 2025.

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

